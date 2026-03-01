Actor Sonal Chauhan has been stuck in Dubai following massive flight cancellations caused due to the mounting tension in the Middle East. The disturbance has stranded hundreds of passengers at airports and there is no definite time when the normalcy would come back to the airports. Chauhan went to social media to communicate about her predicament in which flights were cancelled with no formal instructions on how people can go back home safely.

Who Is Sonal Chauhan? ‘Jannat’ Star Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Israel–Iran Attacks

The Jannat actor specifically addressed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her post, asking her to help and understand what is going on. She addressed the government to seek guidance and support in order to go back to India during the crisis that was taking place. Raising the alarm on information issue, Chauhan told her that she would be a big thankful one after any intervention that would assist the stranded Indian citizens in the travel mess due to the conflict in the region.

(Photo: Instagram)

Chauhan is also one of the passengers who is now stranded at the Dubai International Airport, where cancellations suddenly happen, making the terminals overcrowded and the waiting time extremely long. Online video content features panicked travelers pressing around information boards and airlines offices to seek updates. Flights are still suspended indefinitely, and it remains unclear how the services will resume and how the stranded passengers would be resettled.

To make the situation worse, even the Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu, is also stranded at the airport. She has posted photos of what was happening inside the terminal, saying that all flights were cancelled without further notice. At the time of publication, Indian officials have not made any official announcement regarding evacuation or special arrangements, and the passengers awaited a clear statement when the tensions in the region were growing.

