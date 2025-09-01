LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Tony Beig? Nargis Fakhri's Rumoured Husband Everyone Calls Her 'Perfect Match'

Who Is Tony Beig? Nargis Fakhri’s Rumoured Husband Everyone Calls Her ‘Perfect Match’

Entrepreneur Tony Beig, founder of Dioz Group, is in the spotlight for his rumored marriage with Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri. From Kashmir roots to California success, his business empire and public appearances with Nargis have sparked endless curiosity and gossip

Tony Beig and Nargis Fakhri spark wedding rumours with public appearances (Pc: Instagram)
Tony Beig and Nargis Fakhri spark wedding rumours with public appearances (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 1, 2025 14:55:12 IST

Bollywood’s always made headlines with couples and gossip, but now a new name, Tony Beig, has surfaced. Tony’s an entrepreneur settled in Los Angeles. While Nargis has tucked personal life into her cozy shell, she is now creating too much curiosity with her sighting along with Tony in public and thus, Tony remains an obsession of public interest.

The red-carpet appearance of this couple at a Mumbai event, along with a witty comment by Farah Khan, seems to have punctuated the long-standing speculation about their secret California wedding.

From Kashmir to California: A Business Titan’s Journey

Amidst the treacherous landscape of Kashmir in 1984, the rise of Tony Beig, a businessman extraordinaire, is a saga of ambition and enterprising spirit. He graduated with an MBA from Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia. In 2006 he laid the foundations of the Dioz Group-a manufacturing company with many tentacles extending into the USA, Australia, UAE, and UK.

The company manages a bouquet of ventures, including the sportswear brand, Alanic and the health products company, Health. With that hard-headed focus, he now holds the status of Chairman Emeritus of the Dios Group.

A Private Life in the Spotlight

Tony enjoys having a low profile and not being a part of the glamour of entertainment. Currently, he is in the limelight with Nargis Fakhri. According to reports, both have been together since 2022 and share pictures during their vacations and comment on social media.



Their public appearance has created a lot of gossip surrounding their nuptials as they never officially announced them. It brought them into the hot couples of the season. It’s supposed to be a secret wedding held in California with just close family and friends New Affection Gossipy lives up to its name.

nargis fakhri Tony Beig

