Who Is Vikram Bhatt’s Daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda? Father-Daughter Booked In Rs 13.5 Crore Fraud Case Shock

The public names of the Indian film industry face both historical legacy and public inspection, which creates a high-stakes environment for the industry.

Krishna Bhatt Sarda has built her directing and producing career because both her father, Vikram Bhatt, and her mother, Aditi Bhatt belong to the film industry. Her initial rise to fame occurred when she worked on horror films, while her name has now become widely known because of events that took place outside her film career.

The legal system confronted Krishna and her father as they faced major legal accusations related to a multi-crore financial fraud in early 2026 which created public attention on both their personal and professional lives.

Cinematic Evolution and Directorial Career

Krishna Bhatt Sarda entered Bollywood through her planned career path because she dedicated ten years to learning from her father and her grand-uncle Mahesh Bhatt.

Her technical journey began when she worked as an assistant director for major films, which included Haunted 3D and Creature 3D, because she used these projects to develop her skills in creating atmospheric cinematic experiences. She started her career as an independent director when she created successful web series, which included Maaya and Sanak.

The 2023 big-screen directorial debut 1920: Horrors of the Heart marked her transition into a commercial filmmaking career. The film became a sleeper hit because she successfully maintained the family’s traditional horror style while creating content that attracted modern digital-first viewers.

Legal Challenges and Financial Allegations

The present year has introduced a troubling situation that Krishna must now face despite her successful professional achievements. The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Mumbai’s Versova police station in January 2026, which identified Krishna and Vikram Bhatt as suspects in a fraud case that involved approximately Rs 13.5 crore.

The businessman who filed the complaint said that the two men asked him for money to fund multiple film projects and business ventures while claiming they would provide him with high investment returns, which never happened. The investigators found suspicious vouchers and invoices, which indicate that criminals used these documents to execute a complicated process of stealing money.

Krishna currently faces an unstable legal situation, which will result in her directorial work being overshadowed as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) takes control of the investigation.

