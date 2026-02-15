LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Paid Rajpal Yadav's ₹2.5 Crore Debt? Wife Radha Reacts 'He Is Okay, Can't Take Any Specific Names Right Now'

Who Paid Rajpal Yadav's ₹2.5 Crore Debt? Wife Radha Reacts 'He Is Okay, Can't Take Any Specific Names Right Now'

Did Salman, Akshay or Ajay clear Rajpal Yadav’s ₹2.5 crore debt? Wife Radha says he’s okay but “can’t take names now.”

Radha said he remains lodged in Tihar Jail and has not been released. (Photo: X)
Radha said he remains lodged in Tihar Jail and has not been released. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 15, 2026 20:08:02 IST

Who Paid Rajpal Yadav’s ₹2.5 Crore Debt? Wife Radha Reacts ‘He Is Okay, Can’t Take Any Specific Names Right Now’

Speculation around whether Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, or Ajay Devgn stepped in to clear Rajpal Yadav’s reported ₹2.5 crore debt has gained traction online. 

However, the actor’s wife Radha Yadav has declined to confirm any names, saying she “can’t take any specific names right now.”

The buzz began after an old video of Rajpal thanking Salman resurfaced on social media, prompting questions about whether leading Bollywood stars had helped him financially amid his ongoing legal troubles. When asked directly if Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn or others had paid off the dues, Radha told Bombay Times that she is unable to disclose any names at this stage.

Radha reacted on Rajpal Yadav

Clarifying Rajpal’s current status, Radha said he remains lodged in Tihar Jail and has not been released. “As of now, he is not out. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16),” she said, adding that from what she understands, “he is okay.”

Expressing gratitude for the support pouring in from the film fraternity, Radha said many people from the industry have stepped forward to help. “Our whole family is together at this time. We are very grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity. I can’t take any specific names right now,” she reiterated. She added that once Rajpal is out, he will address the media and offer clarity on the matter.

Rajpal surrendered on February 5 to begin serving a six-month sentence in a series of cheque dishonour cases. During a recent court hearing, the bench directed his legal team to file a response to his bail application and clarify how he plans to settle the outstanding dues. His lawyer informed the court that nearly ₹2.5 crore of the disputed amount has been paid, though a full settlement has yet to be reached.

Meanwhile, several industry figures have publicly voiced support for the actor. Sonu Sood stated that Rajpal is a gifted performer and announced he would be part of his upcoming film, urging producers and colleagues to stand together. Gurmeet Choudhary also appealed to the film fraternity to come forward with compassion and help find a solution.

As speculation continues over who may have helped settle Rajpal Yadav’s financial dues, Radha’s statement makes one thing clear: support has come from within the industry, but the names behind it remain undisclosed for now.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 8:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS