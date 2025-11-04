LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Actress Diane Ladd? Three-Time Oscar Nominee And Laura Dern's Mother Passes Away At 89

Who Was Actress Diane Ladd? Three-Time Oscar Nominee And Laura Dern’s Mother Passes Away At 89

Hollywood Legend Diane Ladd Passes Away At 89 (Credit: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 4, 2025 03:08:36 IST

Who Was Actress Diane Ladd? Three-Time Oscar Nominee And Laura Dern’s Mother Passes Away At 89

Hollywood is mourning the loss of veteran actress Diane Ladd, a three-time Oscar nominee whose career in film and television spanned more than six decades. Ladd passed away peacefully at her home in Ojai, California, at the age of 89.

Her daughter, Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern, confirmed the news with a touching statement: “My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother passed with me beside her this morning at her home in Ojai, California. She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist, and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

Born Rose Diane Ladner on November 29, 1935, in Laurel, Mississippi, Ladd began her career on stage before transitioning to television and film during the 1950s. She appeared in several classic shows including The Big Story, Perry Mason, Naked City, and Hazel.

Her big break came with Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), where her role as the outspoken waitress Flo earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She went on to receive two more Oscar nominations for Wild at Heart (1990) and Rambling Rose (1991), the latter opposite her daughter Laura Dern.

In a prolific later career, Ladd starred in films such as Citizen Ruth, Primary Colors, 28 Days, and Joy. On television, she earned praise for her roles in Touched by an Angel, NCIS: New Orleans, and HBO’s Enlightened (2011–2013), which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also charmed audiences in the Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores from 2016 to 2019.

Beyond acting, Ladd was a writer, director, and producer. Her 2023 memoir Honey, Baby, Mine, co-written with Laura Dern, chronicled their emotional healing journey following Ladd’s near-fatal lung illness in 2018.

She was previously married to actor Bruce Dern, with whom she had two daughters. Ladd is survived by Laura Dern and her grandchildren.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 3:07 AM IST
QUICK LINKS