Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91

Famous Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, also the founder of the Armani fashion brand has died at 91 due to age-related illness. Releasing an official statement on the Instagram, Armani Group wrote, “Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.” The fashion house added that Giorgio Armani was indefatigable to the end and worked until his final days in which he dedicated himself to the company, the collections and also many ongoing and the future projects.

When will the funeral chamber be set up for Giorgio Armani?

In the statement issued on the Instagram, the Armani Group has mentioned that a funeral chamber will be set up on Saturday (September 6, 2025) and Sunday (September 7, 2025) in Milan. According to the company, this funeral chamber will be followed by a private funeral at an unspecified date.

A glimpse into some of the famous collections of Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani gained stardom for designing many gorgeous gowns for the actresses of Hollywood. However, he didn’t sticked to only the gowns but extended the versatility of his designs for the actresses to conventionally masculine looks as well. One of the best examples of such looks is the first-ever red-carpet creation of Mr Armani. In 1978, he designed a look for the Hollywood actress Diane Keaton. This look comprised a tan jacket and striped, layered skirt. Diane had worn this outfit to accept the Best Actress award for her performance in Annie Hall according to the W Magazine.

What is the net-worth of Giorgio Armani?

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani had built a fashion empire worth $10-billion. He had no children. The Giorgio Armani label recently marked a big milestone by celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Also read: Giorgio Armani Net Worth: How Rich Was The Italian Fashion Legend