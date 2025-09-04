LIVE TV
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
Giorgio Armani Net Worth: How Rich Was The Italian Fashion Legend

Giorgio Armani Net Worth: How Rich Was The Italian Fashion Legend

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer has died at 91. Known for his timeless style and sharp business sense, Armani shaped modern fashion. He worked tirelessly until his final days, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Giorgio Armani, iconic Italian fashion designer, dies at 91. Celebrated for style, business acumen, and timeless legacy. Photos/X.
Giorgio Armani, iconic Italian fashion designer, dies at 91. Celebrated for style, business acumen, and timeless legacy. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 4, 2025 19:32:30 IST

Giorgio Armani Death: Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has passed away at the age of 91. Renowned worldwide for his timeless elegance and modern Italian style, Armani was a towering figure in the world of high fashion. Armani was not only celebrated for his creative flair but also for his sharp business acumen.

He was planning a major event to celebrate 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house during Milan Fashion Week.

Giorgio Armani Was Unwell For Sometime

However, he had to withdraw from his group’s shows at Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June, marking the first time in his career he had missed one of his catwalk events.

Armani had been unwell for some time and passed away at home. His fashion house confirmed he “worked until his final days.” The Armani Group paid tribute to him on Instagram, saying, “Mr. Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by his employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-evolving projects both existing and in progress.”

The statement continued, “He was guided by an inexhaustible curiosity and a focus on the present and its people. Along this journey, he fostered an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to communicate with everyone. Always attentive to the needs of the community, he was committed on many fronts, especially to his beloved Milan.”

Who Was Giorgio Armani?

Armani’s influence extended beyond the runway. He first launched his fashion empire in the mid-1970s, and his popularity skyrocketed in the 1980s when his men’s “power suits” became iconic, appearing in the television series Miami Vice and the 1980 film American Gigolo*. Armani is also recognized as the richest openly LGBT person in the world.

Known for micro-managing every detail – from advertising campaigns to models’ hair on the runway – Armani’s legacy is defined by his perfectionism and dedication to his craft.

The Armani Group announced that a funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a private funeral on an unspecified date.  

Giorgio Armani Net Worth

His company generated over £2 billion in annual revenue, and he had an estimated net worth of nearly £5 billion ($9 billion). Armani oversaw every aspect of his fashion empire, earning the affectionate nickname “Re Giorgio” or King Giorgio.

Giorgio Armani Net Worth: How Rich Was The Italian Fashion Legend

