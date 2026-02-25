Katherine Short, 42 year old daughter of actor Martin Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman, has committed suicide in her home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. Officials were called in to investigate a call on February 23 and found her dead, with police officials suggesting that the reason was a self inflicted gunshot wound. Katherine, adopted by the couple soon after she was born in December 1983, was reported dead at the age of 42, this was a tragic event to the Short family.

Who Was Katherine Short? Daughter Of Actor Martin Short Passes Away By Suicide At 42

Even though Katherine was the daughter of a famous entertainer, she had a fairly private life that was not in the limelight of Hollywood. She was a licensed clinical social worker working in Los Angeles and received a bachelor’s degree in New York University and completed a master degree in social work at the University of Southern California. She also worked with Bring Change 2 Mind, a mental health charity that was co founded by actress Glenn Close to minimize mental illness stigma. Katherine would at times attend events with her father, but she never wanted the publicity of her career or personal life.

She was the first born of the three adopted children of Short and Dolman, and her brothers Oliver Patrick and Henry Hayter survived, two years after her death. The family has made a request of privacy since they are in mourning and Katherine tributes highlight her commitment to serving others through her efforts and her selfless heart. Her death has put a new focus on mental health challenges and why people in crisis need support.

