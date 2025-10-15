LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who's Nikitin Dheer? Slain Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer's Son Played Ravan In TV Series Ramayan

Who’s Nikitin Dheer? Slain Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer’s Son Played Ravan In TV Series Ramayan

Nikitin Dheer, son of Mahabharat’s Pankaj Dheer, is acclaimed for portraying complex villainous roles in films and TV. From Chennai Express to Shrimad Ramayan as Ravan, he impresses with versatility, blending mythological depth with Bollywood charisma, continuing his family’s acting legacy.

Nikitin Dheer Shines in Mythology and Bollywood, Following Pankaj Dheer’s Legacy (Pc: Instagram)
Nikitin Dheer Shines in Mythology and Bollywood, Following Pankaj Dheer’s Legacy (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 15, 2025 15:35:02 IST

Who's Nikitin Dheer? Slain Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer's Son Played Ravan In TV Series Ramayan

Nikitin Dheer plays innocent-looking, melodramatic, and romantic characters engaging in real negative roles on-screen. From a family of celebrated actors, Nikitin’s father, Pankaj Dheer, is otherwise better recognized for having portrayed the adult character of Karn in B.R. Chopra’s classic television epic Mahabharata. 

The film Jodhaa Akbar marked Nikitin’s debut in 2008, after which he has made a mark in the acting world. His career inclination has always been towards massive, most often negative characters.

Only through the sheer villainy of the character did he achieve mass acclaim from the audiences; in one of Bollywood’s biggest hits Chennai Express (2013), his character was dreaded by many, Tangaballi. 

Recently, he gained praise for delving into complexity in portraying Asura king Ravan in the upcoming Shrimad Ramayan, a television series that will launch in 2024.

This role was vital, as the legendary son of the Karna actor goes into another monumental mythological character-different epic, different villain, but shared heritage of embodying formidable figures of lore. The actor is married to television actress Kratika Sengar. 

Nikitin Dheer’s Mythological Legacy

The performance of Nikitin as Ravan in Shrimad Ramayan brought great praise for the character to be investigated in depth, that is, from a simple position of villain to his devotion to Lord Shiva and his complex intellect.

The performance drew high praise from his father, Pankaj Dheer, who reportedly told his son that he had done the role of Ravan even better than he could have. This statement touched Nikitin deeply.

Bollywood and TV Milestones

In addition to his descent into mythology, Nikitin has gained the stature of a well-known person in popular TV and films. The films like “Ready” (2011), “Shershaah” (2021), and “Sooryavanshi” (2021) have all seen him take part.

He has even appeared as a contestant in reality television on Fear Factor-Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and acted in television dramas such as Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and the web series Indian Police Force.

Such a mix of features film, television, and mythology has been his typical mismatch, showcasing his versatility and dedication to taking challenging roles. 

Also Read: Pankaj Dheer Death: Mahabharat Actor Passes Away After Battling Cancer

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS