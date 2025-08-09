LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who’s The Mystery Man Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Heart in NYC And Making Waves Across Manhattan?

Who’s The Mystery Man Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Heart in NYC And Making Waves Across Manhattan?

Jennifer Aniston’s new romance with hypnotist and wellness guru Jim Curtis is making waves. After months of low-key dating, the pair was spotted enjoying intimate NYC dates and a European getaway, sparking buzz about their deep emotional connection and shared love for mindfulness and personal growth.

Jennifer Aniston’s romance sparks NYC buzz.
Jennifer Aniston’s romance sparks NYC buzz.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 9, 2025 08:24:35 IST

Jennifer Aniston is back in the news when it comes to the love affair and this time it is becoming more and more news as she is dating a new boy named Jim Curtis, a hypnotist and a wellness guru. The couple, who have been dating a couple of months now took their budding love affair to New York City where they were spotted on several dates, although the dates were low key yet intimate.

The newest appearance of the pair in the city that never sleeps following a European vacation with pictures of the new couple looking comfortable together on a yacht sharing some moments with good friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka in Mallorca may serve as an indication that the two have a tight bond.

The Hypnotist’s Charm: A New Kind of Connection

Close friends and confidants have reported that Curtis, a writer and a coach is like no other person Aniston has ever dated. The person referred to as Curtis and who has a background in health and wellness, has apparently enchanted Aniston with his down to earth, spiritual, and emotionally insightful approach. It is claimed that they were initially connected when Aniston read one of his books and started following him afterwards since she is a person that is quite into self-help and wellness.

We see that they have an interest in the same areas of being mindful and personal growth as the basis of their relationship and the ability to give this new dynamic of anything that would be fulfilling to the same actress. It is this emotional and mental closeness that appears to be a very important component in the very swift development of their relationship.

Navigating the Public Eye: A Private Romance Unveiled

Although their relationship takes place in the public eye, Aniston and Curtis have attempted to maintain much of their relationship secret and have been seen spending time together in the privacy of Aniston’s Los Angeles home prior to their public trip to Europe and their most recent visits to New York City. The pair was last spotted on a date with Bateman and Anka and had a dinner lasting three hours in west village after which they headed back to their hotel room. They departed separately to make it less of a spectacle, but they were going to the same destination that echoed that they were together.

The way they approach the romance in the limelight shows how careful they are in not letting the Hollywood light touch their relationship, but to work out their relationship in their own way without the ever-looking eye.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston’s Hot Romance With Jim Curtis In NYC, Is It A Double Date With Jason Bateman And Amanda Anka?

Tags: jennifer anistonJennifer Aniston romance 2025jim curtis

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Who’s The Mystery Man Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Heart in NYC And Making Waves Across Manhattan?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who’s The Mystery Man Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Heart in NYC And Making Waves Across Manhattan?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who’s The Mystery Man Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Heart in NYC And Making Waves Across Manhattan?
Who’s The Mystery Man Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Heart in NYC And Making Waves Across Manhattan?
Who’s The Mystery Man Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Heart in NYC And Making Waves Across Manhattan?
Who’s The Mystery Man Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Heart in NYC And Making Waves Across Manhattan?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?