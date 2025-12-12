LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO Comex silver all-time high latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci 2026 FIFA World Cup indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship 2026 IPO
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

Dhurandhar, where Hamza, enacted by Ranveer Singh, is faced with a very unsettling rape attempt scene, which has been a topic of heated debates because of its surprising quality and storytelling effect. What is it in the character's predicament that renders the movie's case so unclear? What is the audience's expectation transformation and the movie's dark aspect of theme layering being hinted at?

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh's Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention (Image credit: Ranveer Singh via Instagram)
Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh's Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention (Image credit: Ranveer Singh via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 12, 2025 15:31:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

A part of Dhurandhar’s commercial success and the very circulating discussions around the movie, one of the most disturbing and undervalued scenes has been through the near rape sequence of Hamza Ali Mazhari played by Ranveer Singh which has slowly but surely got the attention of the audience and critics alike. The movie has been directed by Aditya Dhar and has received accolades for its compact spy story and terrific action, however, this specific scene goes beyond the usual violence and genre spectacle. It is not just the stylised fight or the choreographed heroics that the moment takes, rather it exhibits a disturbing point of weakness that questions the upholding of masculinity in the mainstream Hindi cinema in a way that is sublime and compelling.

What Is The Scene From Dhurandhar About?

The ‘brutal crowd of gang war politics in Karachi’s Lyari district’ is the backdrop of the sequence, which at first shows Hamza, an undercover Indian agent posing as a local boy being recognized by the rival gang members. It starts with the gang members taunting him, quickly escalating and turning into primal act of attempted sexual violence meant not for desire but for dominance. One gang member overpowering Hamza, trying to rape him, for the purpose of asserting horrendous territorial control and humiliation. The police, who arrive unexpectedly, save Hamza but the psychological effect remains.

Why Is The Scene Different?

What distinguishes this scene from the others is not just its horrifying topic but also the way the film artistically used it among others for the narrative instead of mere shock which was uncritically accepted. Dhar represented Dhurandhar as a very masculine environment pervaded by violence, power battles, and suppression of feelings, where women’s fate is to be ignored and raw power is the only standard of might. The attempted rape rupture that occurs against this background not only challenges its established vocabulary but also displaces the hero through shame in front of the audience establishing a position that mainstream cinema seldom deals with: sex violence is not gender specific. 

Ranveer Singh’s silenced, battered, and psychologically transformed character of Hamza in this scene is also worth mentioning. His acting does not go for melodrama or overstated trauma, but rather it is through depicting emotional hardening and control that he gives the audience a glimpse of how a life of spying and war demands one to be emotionally deadened and to keep the eye on the target. The movie reveals through this scene three very uncomfortable truths: the first one being that power treats the human body as its battleground, the second one that being vulnerable should not be confused with being weak, and the last one that the unstoppable masculinity is often a myth that overlooks the deeply hurt caused by emotional abuse.

Dhurandhar’s Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, having produced excellent box office performance, and drawing discussions around its action scenes and political setting, the near rape scene is still a subject less mentioned, perhaps because it pushes the audience to meet with the harsh intersection of violence, shame, and story risk. While doing so, the film breaks the common hero story and highlights its universal thematic aspirations. Instead of making the moment look like a mere exploitation or a sensational one, Dhar includes it in the body of his discussion on power, endurance, and the tenuousness of human dignity in the most extreme conditions.

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Akshaye Khanna Was Set To Marry Karisma Kapoor- Here’s Why It Never Happened And He’s Still Single, Reason Will Surprise You

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 3:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DhurandharDhurandhar controversydhurandhar hamzaDhurandhar movieDhurandhar ranveer singhdhurandhar scenedhurandhar viral scene

RELATED News

‘Dhurandhar’ Star Akshaye Khanna Was Set To Marry Karisma Kapoor- Here’s Why It Never Happened And He’s Still Single, Reason Will Surprise You

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

Lionel Messi Lands In India, Meanwhile Indian Football Still Waiting For Takeoff

US To Deny Tourist Visas For ‘Birth Tourism’ As Trump Pushes To End Birthright Citizenship- What It Means For Indians| Explained

Why The Theft Of Indian Relics In The UK Has Sparked Global Concern? Everything Decoded

LATEST NEWS

WhatsApp Launched These Amazing Features From AI Image Generation To Missed Voice Call messages

UNBELIEVABLE SURGE! Silver Prices Hit Record ₹2 Lakh Per Kg: The Rally No One Saw Coming

Innophant: Innovation Show for Young Minds Announces Regional Rounds in 16+ Cities from January 2026

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

From Arshdeep Singh To Bhuvneshwar Kumar, These Star Bowlers Are Leading Wicket Takers In India vs South Africa T20Is, Check Full List

64 Conditions In 18 Months: What Are The Key New Conditions IMF Has Imposed On Pakistan As Nation Gets $7 Billion Extended Fund Facility? Asset Disclosure Tops the List

What’s Behind Trump’s New Hand Bandage? White House Gives Explanation, ‘On A Daily Aspirin…’

14th Olympic Summit Reaffirms Political Neutrality And Global Youth Access To Sport

Why the USD/INR May Hold Near 90 Through FY26 As Fed Split Signals Easing Slowdown

Mercedes-Benz Set For New Year Price Revision In India: What’s Driving The Hike? Know Key Reasons Here

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention
Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention
Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention
Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

QUICK LINKS