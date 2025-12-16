Why We’d Fail As Spy Agents In Pakistan: Internet Goes Witty Over Dhurandhar, Influencers Spark Hilarious ‘Failed RAW Agent’ Meme Trend

Dhurandhar Viral: A Failed Indian Raw Agent In Pakistan
Dhurandhar, which hit the screens on December 5, isn’t just winning hearts, it’s smashing box office records with over Rs 350 crore minted domestically! And it’s not only fans who are hooked; celebrities are equally gushing over Aditya Dhar’s high-octane action saga, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.
But wait, the fun doesn’t stop at the cinemas. Social media has gone completely bonkers since the release. Memes, reels, and jokes about Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh), are flooding timelines everywhere. From imagining him as a RAW agent failing spectacularly in Pakistan, to surviving his chaotic “first day” in enemy territory, creativity is at an all-time high. The internet has turned the film into a playground, poking fun at the quirks of life across the border and delivering cheeky, sometimes razor-sharp jabs.
Fans and influencers are proving just how viral a movie can get in 2025. Whether it’s hilarious memes, clever reels, or witty takes on everyday life, Dhurandhar has ignited a storm of laughter, commentary, and nonstop shareable content. So, who knew an action-packed blockbuster could double as a social media comedy fest? Grab your popcorn, this ride isn’t stopping anytime soon!
Here Is How The Internet Is Going Creative With Failed Raw Agent In Pakistan
Thread 🧵
“My first day as RAW agent in Pakistan” Hilarious memes..🔥😂
— Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) December 14, 2025
— Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) December 14, 2025
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.