Home > Entertainment > Why We'd Fail As Spy Agents In Pakistan: Internet Goes Witty Over Dhurandhar, Influencers Spark Hilarious 'Failed RAW Agent' Meme Trend

Why We’d Fail As Spy Agents In Pakistan: Internet Goes Witty Over Dhurandhar, Influencers Spark Hilarious ‘Failed RAW Agent’ Meme Trend

Dhurandhar: Influencers and content creators hilariously depict why they’d fail as RAW agents, highlighting cultural differences and daily routines, making reels entertaining while subtly comparing life in India and Pakistan.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 16, 2025 11:34:57 IST

Dhurandhar Viral: A Failed Indian Raw Agent In Pakistan

 Dhurandhar, which hit the screens on December 5, isn’t just winning hearts, it’s smashing box office records with over Rs 350 crore minted domestically! And it’s not only fans who are hooked; celebrities are equally gushing over Aditya Dhar’s high-octane action saga, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

But wait, the fun doesn’t stop at the cinemas. Social media has gone completely bonkers since the release. Memes, reels, and jokes about Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh), are flooding timelines everywhere. From imagining him as a RAW agent failing spectacularly in Pakistan, to surviving his chaotic “first day” in enemy territory, creativity is at an all-time high. The internet has turned the film into a playground, poking fun at the quirks of life across the border and delivering cheeky, sometimes razor-sharp jabs.

Fans and influencers are proving just how viral a movie can get in 2025. Whether it’s hilarious memes, clever reels, or witty takes on everyday life, Dhurandhar has ignited a storm of laughter, commentary, and nonstop shareable content. So, who knew an action-packed blockbuster could double as a social media comedy fest? Grab your popcorn, this ride isn’t stopping anytime soon!

Here Is How The Internet Is Going Creative With Failed Raw Agent In Pakistan

All the famous influencers and content creators have started showing why they would fail if they were a RAW agent. These reels are purely for entertainment and showcase how our culture is different and how they are deeply rooted in our daily routine, making both the neighbouring countries different.



First published on: Dec 16, 2025 11:32 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Aditya DharBollywood action filmDhurandharfunny Bollywood reelsHamza Ali MazariIndia Pakistan cultureinfluencer reelsJaskirat Singhranveer singhRAW agent reelsviral memes

Why We’d Fail As Spy Agents In Pakistan: Internet Goes Witty Over Dhurandhar, Influencers Spark Hilarious ‘Failed RAW Agent’ Meme Trend

QUICK LINKS