Will Smith Sued: Who Is Brian King Joseph, The Violinist Accusing The Actor Of Sexual Harassment And Grooming?

Academy Award-winning actor and musician Willard Carroll Smith II, popularly known as Will Smith, has been accused of sexual harassment and predatory behavior in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles just before the start of the New Year, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The complaint was filed by Brian King Joseph, a professional violinist best known for competing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2018. Joseph alleges that Smith, along with associates connected to Treyball Studios Management, Inc., engaged in conduct that amounted to deliberate grooming and sexual exploitation.

“The facts strongly suggest that Defendant Willard Carroll Smith II was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation,” the lawsuit states.

Charges Against Will Smith

According to the filing, Joseph’s professional relationship with Smith began after his first performance with the artist in December 2024. Following that appearance, Smith allegedly hired Joseph to join his “Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour.”

Joseph further claimed that the relationship deepened when Smith offered him opportunities to perform on multiple tracks from Smith’s upcoming album.

Also Read: Malaysian Actress Amy Nur Tinir Turns Down Offer To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife With Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance

The complaint alleges that Smith began expressing a heightened sense of personal closeness toward Joseph during this period.

“Smith and Plaintiff began spending additional time alone, with Smith even telling Plaintiff that ‘You and I have such a special connection, that I don’t have with anyone else,’ and other similar expressions indicating his closeness to Plaintiff,” the documents state.

Las Vegas Tour Stop and Hotel Room Incident

Joseph joined the first leg of the tour in March 2025, which began in Las Vegas. As part of the tour arrangements, Joseph was provided a hotel room booked by Smith and his team.

According to the lawsuit, Joseph believed his room was secure, stating that “no other individuals besides … the crew and hotel staff would have had access” to his personal accommodations.

The complaint details that Joseph placed his room key in his bag, which had been left in a van used to transport cast and crew members. After a rehearsal at the venue, Joseph claims that management spent several hours retrieving the bag.

Discovery of Alleged Unauthorized Entry

When Joseph returned to his hotel room later that evening, he claims he discovered evidence suggesting that an unknown individual had unlawfully entered the room. He immediately contacted hotel security.

“The evidence included a handwritten note addressed to Plaintiff by name, which read ‘Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F,’” the lawsuit states.

Fears of Sexual Act

Joseph claimed that the incident left him fearful that the unidentified individual would return to his room to engage in sexual acts.

According to the filing, Joseph “immediately notified hotel security and representatives for Defendant, obtained photo documentation, requested a room change, and called the local non-emergency police line (311) to report the incident.”

Termination and Alleged Blame by Will Smith’s Team

Days after reporting the incident, Joseph alleges that Smith’s team began placing blame on him, rather than addressing his safety concerns.

“Rather than being protected against further assault, and for attempting to understanding Plaintiff’s complaint, Plaintiff was shamed by Defendant and told that he was being terminated,” the lawsuit states.

When Joseph requested further clarification regarding his termination, Tim Miller, acting on behalf of the defendants, allegedly dismissed Joseph’s account.

“I don’t know, you tell me, because everyone is telling me that what happened to you is a lie, nothing happened, and you made the whole thing up. So, tell me, why did you lie and make this up?” Miller allegedly told Joseph, according to the complaint.

Brian Joseph Accuses Will Smith Of Emotional, Economic, and Health Impact

The lawsuit claims that Smith’s alleged actions resulted in severe emotional distress, economic loss, reputational damage, and lasting health consequences for Joseph.

“Defendant’s actions caused Plaintiff severe emotional distress, economic loss, reputational harm, and other damages,” the complaint states.

It further alleges that the stress associated with the termination caused Joseph’s health to deteriorate significantly.

“Plaintiff was also harmed as a result of the stress of losing his job; his health deteriorated causing major physiological damage. Plaintiff suffered from PTSD and other mental illness as a result of the termination,” the lawsuit adds.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know