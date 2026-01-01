LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

Amy Nur Tinie: A Malaysian actress and former beauty queen has disclosed that she turned down an extraordinary marriage proposal from a wealthy, married man who allegedly offered luxury assets and a hefty monthly allowance in exchange for becoming his third wife.

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk's 3rd Wife, Here's What She Immediately Did (Photo Credits: Social Media)
THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk's 3rd Wife, Here's What She Immediately Did (Photo Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 1, 2026 16:55:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

Amy Nur Tinie: A Malaysian actress and former beauty queen has disclosed that she turned down an extraordinary marriage proposal from a wealthy, married man who allegedly offered luxury assets and a hefty monthly allowance in exchange for becoming his third wife.

You Might Be Interested In

Offer From ‘VVIP’ Included Property, Land And Allowance

Amy Nur Tinie, 29, shared the incident on the December 25 episode of Malaysian content creator Safwan Nazri’s podcast. She said the proposal came from a so-called “VVIP”, a term commonly used in Malaysia for individuals with immense wealth and influence.

According to Amy, the man promised a bungalow, a car, 10 acres of land, and a monthly allowance of RM50,000 (approximately ₹11 lakh) if she agreed to the proposal.

You Might Be Interested In

Proposal Made During Beauty Pageant Phase

Amy explained that while hosting corporate events, she often met powerful figures who asked for her contact details. One such encounter escalated into the marriage proposal, which she said she rejected immediately.

She revealed that the man was around the same age as her father. In an earlier media interview in April, Amy indicated that the individual was a Datuk, an honorary title in Malaysia, and that the proposal was made around 2019, when she was 23 and actively participating in beauty pageants.

At the time, Amy was seeking sponsorships to fund overseas pageant appearances. She claimed the Datuk offered financial backing, but only on the condition that she marry him as his third wife. Both Amy and her mother refused.

“My mother was very firm. She said she would never sell me off,” Amy recalled.

‘I’ll Work On My Own,’ Says Actor

During the podcast, Amy also spoke about what she looks for in a partner, saying extreme wealth is not a necessity. Financial responsibility and stability matter more to her, she said, adding that physical attraction still plays a role.

While acknowledging that accepting the proposal could have ensured a comfortable life, Amy said it conflicted with her values.

“I choose to work on my own,” she said. “I want to take care of my parents with halal money and earn through the right channels.” She added that she is currently content being single and prioritizing independence over material comfort.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown’s Plastic Surgery Remarks Resurfaces Amid ‘Lip Filler’ Buzz From Stranger Things Season 5; Here’s What We Know

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 4:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Amy Nur TinieFormer Beauty Queenhome-hero-pos-15Malaysian ActressVVIP Datuk

RELATED News

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Stranger Things Season 5 Review: How The Finale Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Hawkins, Explained

Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra’s Final Performance Shines in Poignant Anti-War Drama with Agastya Nanda

Spirit Movie Release Date: Prabhas And Tripti Dimri’s New Movie First Look Is Out; Check Out Full Cast Details

BTS Comeback 2026: Release Date, New Album Details and World Tour Plans | Check Complete K-pop Guide

LATEST NEWS

Is ODI Cricket In Trouble After Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire? R Ashwin Gives A Stern Warning, Calls It ‘Slow Death’

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

Six-Sixes Storm: Dewald Brevis And Sherfane Rutherford Power Pretoria Capitals To Dominant SA20 Win After Beating MI Cape Town

Another Hindu Man Brutally Assaulted And Set On Fire By Violent Mob In Bangladesh, Marking Fourth Attack On Minorities

Upcoming IPOs 2026: INVESTORS, Braces For A Blockbuster Year Of Mega Listings

H-1B Visa Crackdown: Are Indian Immigrants In US Afraid To Travel? New Survey Reveals Rising Deportation Fears Under Trump | Explained

GST Collections Jump 6.1% In December 2025; Revenue Hits ₹1.75 Lakh Crore

Who Is Furqan Bhat? Domestic Cricketer Triggers Probe After Wearing Palestine Flag On Helmet During J&K Champions League

Planning To Buy A Hyundai Car? Check Latest Rates Here As Prices Go Up On New Year

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Holds 26,150, Sensex Steady Amid Mixed Sector Performance

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did
THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did
THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did
THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

QUICK LINKS