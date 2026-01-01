THIS Malaysian Actress Was Offered Rs 11 Lakh Monthly Allowance And Luxurious Properties To Become VVIP Datuk’s 3rd Wife, Here’s What She Immediately Did

Amy Nur Tinie: A Malaysian actress and former beauty queen has disclosed that she turned down an extraordinary marriage proposal from a wealthy, married man who allegedly offered luxury assets and a hefty monthly allowance in exchange for becoming his third wife.

Offer From ‘VVIP’ Included Property, Land And Allowance

Amy Nur Tinie, 29, shared the incident on the December 25 episode of Malaysian content creator Safwan Nazri’s podcast. She said the proposal came from a so-called “VVIP”, a term commonly used in Malaysia for individuals with immense wealth and influence.

According to Amy, the man promised a bungalow, a car, 10 acres of land, and a monthly allowance of RM50,000 (approximately ₹11 lakh) if she agreed to the proposal.

Proposal Made During Beauty Pageant Phase

Amy explained that while hosting corporate events, she often met powerful figures who asked for her contact details. One such encounter escalated into the marriage proposal, which she said she rejected immediately.

She revealed that the man was around the same age as her father. In an earlier media interview in April, Amy indicated that the individual was a Datuk, an honorary title in Malaysia, and that the proposal was made around 2019, when she was 23 and actively participating in beauty pageants.

At the time, Amy was seeking sponsorships to fund overseas pageant appearances. She claimed the Datuk offered financial backing, but only on the condition that she marry him as his third wife. Both Amy and her mother refused.

“My mother was very firm. She said she would never sell me off,” Amy recalled.

‘I’ll Work On My Own,’ Says Actor

During the podcast, Amy also spoke about what she looks for in a partner, saying extreme wealth is not a necessity. Financial responsibility and stability matter more to her, she said, adding that physical attraction still plays a role.

While acknowledging that accepting the proposal could have ensured a comfortable life, Amy said it conflicted with her values.

“I choose to work on my own,” she said. “I want to take care of my parents with halal money and earn through the right channels.” She added that she is currently content being single and prioritizing independence over material comfort.

