Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage
Home > Entertainment > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage

TV stars Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are over the moon with joy as they have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 15, 2025! After almost 7 years of marriage, the couple shared the happy news with their fans on Instagram, and it has been flooded with congratulation messages from friends and followers. Rohit, who is known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Sheena, who is loved for her part in Best of Luck Nikki, have been together for over a decade. They first met on the sets of Arjun and tied the knot in January 2019. Now as new parents they are surely basking in the joy of this new chapter. Although they haven't revealed the baby's name yet, Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates from this adorable couple.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 16, 2025 12:36:22 IST

TV actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are over the moon with joy as they welcome their first child, a baby boy, on September 15, 2025! The couple share the happy news with their fans on Instagram, posting a monochrome maternity photo with a simple heart warming caption: “It’s a boy. 15.9.25 #Blesses.”

Their Journey to Parenthood

Rohit and Sheena, who got married on January 22, 2019, after dating for 6 years, have been blessed with a baby boy after nearly 7 years of marriage. The couple’s journey to parenthood begins when they announce their pregnancy in April 2025 with a creative social media post. Throughout the pregnancy, Sheena openly shared glimpses of her journey, including preparations, baby bum photos, nursery setups, and emotional highs and lows of upcoming parenthood. 

Support System

Sheena expresses gratitude towards her family and husband Rohit for their constant support during this crucial phase. Rohit, who is currently seen as Armaan in yeh rishta Kya kehlata Hai, had been a rock for Sheena, taking care of her and talking to the baby everyday. Despite the challenges,  Sheena appreciated Rohit’s support, saying it made her pregnancy journey easier. 

Fan and Industry Reactions

The TV fraternity, especially from yeh rishta Kya kehlata Hai, sends heartfelt messages to the new parents. Fans also responded enthusiastically, commenting across platforms with blessings and good wishes for the newborn and the parents. While Rohit and Sheena posted photos revealing some glimpses of the newborn’s hands and nursery images, they haven’t publicly shown the baby’s face yet. 

What’s Next?

Although the couple hasn’t shared the baby’s name yet, they have expressed gratitude for the widespread love and support. As they begin this new chapter of parenthood, Rohit and Sheena are eagerly awaited by their fans for more updates on their journey.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage

