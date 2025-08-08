LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > You Won’t Believe How Much Money Elnaaz Norouzi Refused To Join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19!

Elnaaz Norouzi turned down ₹6 crores to join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. She chose to focus on acting projects like Masti 4 and Hollywood film Hotel Tehran with Liam Neeson, showcasing her dedication to long-term cinematic success over reality TV fame.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 8, 2025 16:43:00 IST

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi apparently has rejected an amount of 6 crores to become a contestant on the new season of Bigg Boss 19. The reality show at the hands of Salman Khan will be aired on August 24. Although the reality show is highly known as a space of high-profile visibility and career advancement, the choice made by Norouzi seems to be carefully made in the direct interest of valuing her cinematic career and working in international movies over reality television fame.

It has been reported that the professional calendar of the actor will be packed in the next few months and therefore, getting her to commit to the show, which can take several months, is not an option.

Cinematic Commitments and International Ventures

Elnaaz Norouzi refused to join the reality show Bigg Boss because of her concentration on acting. She is also filmed these days in the movie Masti 4 which is shot in London. Besides, she also has other upcoming projects one of such Hollywood production being Hotel Tehran where she is to feature leading Hollywood actors such as Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson.

The project is a landmark achievement in her professional life as she will have become one of the greatest talents that attempted to make a shift to mainstream Hollywood cinema. Her choice of declining the reality show exemplifies a strong preference toward projects that push forward their limits as an actor and form a long-term overall career image instead of subjecting her to only the temporary popularity.

A Conscious Career Trajectory

This decision by Norouzi can be seen as a strategic one concerning her career. In the sense, the insiders have indicated that she is not in pursuit of the limelight but just make her name behind her craft. The international streak that she has created would have been shot down by the dedication that would have been necessary to participate in Bigg Boss.

Choosing her movie and international projects on behalf of her lesser concern about her business career, she knows that this decision will prove to be more long-term and memorable in her career. Making this choice and rejecting such a large amount of money underlines that she is committed to her artistic development and has been pursuing long-term professional ambitions.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Bold New Direction: A Period Thriller With Mahesh Narayanan

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 2025 newsElnaaz Norouzi

