Home > Entertainment > Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma May Reunite on Screen After Divorce for Farah Khan’s Reality Show The 50

Yuzvendra Chahal and ex-wife Dhanashree Verma may reunite on Farah Khan’s reality show The 50, months after their divorce, sparking massive fan curiosity and reality TV buzz.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 9, 2026 00:08:39 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal and his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma are likely to appear together in Farah Khan’s upcoming reality show The 50, months after their highly publicized divorce. According to reports, the former couple is being cast, resulting in huge fan speculation.

Reunion Rumours on The 50

As per reports, Chahal and Dhanashree are negotiating to be part of The 50, which is the Indian version of the renowned French reality show Les Cinquante. The contestants will compete in an ever-changing format that has no rules and will also live in a luxurious “mahal.” The show, known for its mix of celebrities, social media influencers, and former Bigg Boss contestants, promises chaos, strategy, and high-voltage drama. Although Chahal and Dhanashree’s participation has not been confirmed yet, the tentative contestants’ list also includes names like Tanya Mittal and Kusha Kapila.

A Divorce That Made Headlines

Chahal and Dhanashree, who got married in 2020, revealed their split in 2025, and the divorce was finalized in February. Dhanashree claimed infidelity in the early stages of the marriage during her participation in Rise and Fall and said she was the one who started the divorce process after giving multiple chances. However, Chahal refuted the claims during a podcast and declared that the issue was “over and done.” His wearing a “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” t-shirt at the final hearing heightened public interest.

 

Farah Khan’s High-Drama Format

The 50 is hosted by Farah Khan and is set to air on February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show has been marketed as being bolder and more unpredictable than Bigg Boss; thus, the controversy becomes its main selling point. If Chahal and Dhanashree do appear together, it might turn out to be one of the most shocking moments in Indian reality television, thus The 50 will have a triumphant run in terms of ratings.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 12:08 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

