Home > Entertainment > Zubeen Garg Controversies: From Krishna Comment To Hitting A Minor, 5 Times The Assam Singer Sparked Outrage

Zubeen Garg Controversies: From Krishna Comment To Hitting A Minor, 5 Times The Assam Singer Sparked Outrage

Zubeen Garg, Assam’s cultural icon, was celebrated for his music but often sparked controversy. From political protests and bold statements on religion to legal troubles and public altercations, his outspoken nature kept him in the spotlight beyond his art.

Zubeen Garg’s Controversial Life: 5 Outrageous Moments That Kept Assam’s Beloved Icon in Headlines (PC: X)
Zubeen Garg's Controversial Life: 5 Outrageous Moments That Kept Assam's Beloved Icon in Headlines (PC: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 19, 2025 17:17:30 IST

Zubeen Garg, the cultural hero of Assam is known as a successful musician, yet his career has been marred by one controversy after another that has kept him in the limelight of getting attention due to other things rather than his music. Being an outspoken person and having definite views on social and political matters, Garg has been the center of hot discussions several times, which provoked quite sharp reactions from various social layers.

Such candor has been both appealing to a large portion of his fans but also has brought him some criticism and lawsuits. His life outside the stage has been just as dramatic as his on-screen performances; this is evident in his utterances as well as in his deeds.

Zubeen Garg Political and Social Statements 

Zubeen Garg has been a political and social commentator whose commentaries have rattled the hornet’s nest. He has participated in diverse protests especially the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Campaign in Assam. His stand against the CAA received much publicity and he even refunded money he had been paid to sing a campaign song on the ruling party in 2016 as a sign of protest. 

But his bold positions have also cost him a run in with the law including a FIR filed against him over what is said to be derogatory statements about the Bharat Ratna, which is the highest civilian award in India. His religious utterances have been controversial too as he once claimed that the Hindu deity Krishna is a man and not a god at a Bihu concert. Such remarks brought him to a ban on a satra (Vaishnavite monastery) mahasabha in Majuli.

Zubeen Garg Legal Troubles And Public Altercations 

In addition to his verbal tussles, Zubeen Garg has encountered a number of legal and personal scandals. In 2017, he was fined and sentenced to six months in jail in a case that dated 2013 when he slapped a minor boy in a public place. The incident received a lot of publicity and brought out his volatile personality. In another case, he claimed that he was verbally abused by a group of people who were holding beer bottles in their hands, when passing close to his house.

The motive was not clear, but the incident highlighted the high level of scrutiny and personal risk that his celebrity status and outspokenness have raised, as far as the public is concerned. The combination of these with his regular outbursts on stage and open acts of anger in front of people has developed a complicated public image of the artist.

The death of one of Assam most controversial figures in a scuba diving accident in Singapore has ended the life of one of the most influential people in Assam and left behind a legacy that is as multi-dimensional and multifaceted as the man himself.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Net Worth Of Famous Singer Will Shock You

Zubeen Garg Controversies: From Krishna Comment To Hitting A Minor, 5 Times The Assam Singer Sparked Outrage

Zubeen Garg Controversies: From Krishna Comment To Hitting A Minor, 5 Times The Assam Singer Sparked Outrage

