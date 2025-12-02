LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

The Trump administration has fired eight immigration judges in New York, including assistant chief judge Amiena A. Khan. The move is part of a nationwide effort to accelerate deportations and tighten immigration enforcement. Critics warn the dismissals weaken the immigration court system, leaving thousands of cases in limbo.

Trump fires 8 NYC immigration judges amid nationwide deportation push. Photo: X.
Trump fires 8 NYC immigration judges amid nationwide deportation push. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 2, 2025 10:24:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

The Donald Trump administration has dismissed eight immigration judges from New York City, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Among those removed is Amiena A. Khan, assistant chief immigration judge at 26 Federal Plaza, who supervises other judges at the court.

Why is Donald Trump Firing Immigration Judges?

The firings, which took place on Monday, follow a previous wave of dismissals at New York immigration courts and are part of a nationwide effort as President Trump seeks to accelerate deportations.

According to the NYT, all eight judges were dismissed from the immigration court offices at 26 Federal Plaza, the New York City headquarters for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The building has become a focal point for migrant-related arrests in the city.

The development was confirmed by officials at the National Association of Immigration Judges, the union representing immigration judges, as well as a Justice Department representative.

Also Read: US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

Nearly 100 Immigration Judges Dismissed This Year

Monday’s action brought the total number of immigration judges dismissed in 2025 to nearly 100. Earlier, around 90 judges across the US, including six in New York, had lost their positions.

Federal records show that the United States employs roughly 600 immigration judges. Union representatives said that up to 36 of the dismissed judges had already been replaced nationwide, including two in New York.

At 26 Federal Plaza, which has 34 immigration judges, the recent firings represent a significant loss. Olivia Cassin, who lost her position at another New York court in November, described the action to the NYT as “basically eviscerating the court… It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre.” Cassin had served as an immigration judge for over a decade.

Donald Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

The firings come amid an intensified push on immigration by the Trump administration, following an incident near the White House in which two National Guard members were shot by a man later identified as an Afghan national.

Last week, the administration announced several measures aimed at limiting entry and residency for certain foreigners. These included pausing asylum decisions, reexamining green card applications from individuals from “countries of concern,” and halting visas for Afghans who assisted U.S. operations.

Trump’s hardline immigration stance, central to his 2024 campaign, contributed to his reelection. However, public opinion shows growing concern about the administration’s approach: a survey this month by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 57% of adults disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration.

Immigration Courts vs. Federal Courts – The Big Difference

Unlike federal courts, where judges enjoy lifetime tenure and strict procedural rules, immigration courts fall under the Justice Department. This allows the attorney general to dismiss judges with relatively fewer constraints.

Immigration courts handle “removal proceedings” for noncitizens facing deportation. They are typically the only venue where asylum seekers can request protection.

Approximately 700 judges across 71 immigration courts, including detention facilities, manage nearly 3.5 million pending cases nationwide. Asylum seekers must submit applications detailing their fear of persecution, after which a hearing is conducted where the judge and Department of Homeland Security attorneys question the individual. The judge then decides whether to grant or deny asylum.

The process can be lengthy. A 2023 study found that the average asylum case in immigration court takes around four years to conclude.

Also Read: Who Is Alina Habba? Court Disqualifies Donald Trump Ally From Serving As New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 10:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpUS Immigrationus immigration judgesus newsWorld news

RELATED News

‘Big Brother Move?’ Why Govt Wants Sanchar Saathi App On Every Phone And Why Critics Call It Unconstitutional As Backlash Grows

US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

Sanchar Saathi Explained: Why The Government Wants This App On Every Smartphone, What You Need To Know

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

Will 2025 Abu Dhabi GP Bring Back Championship Decider Memories From 2021 Of F1?

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Auction: Report Lists 45 Players In ₹2 Cr Base Price Slab, Just Two From India

Galaxy Z TriFold Launches With Stunning 10-Inch Inner Panel, Flexible Tri-Fold Tech And Dependable 5,600mAh Battery Power

Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge

WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor’s Team Faces Backlash as Paparazzi Shout ‘Hamen Bulaya Gaya Hai!’ in Viral Video

Australian Senator’s Bizarre F1 Related Theory About Oscar Piastri Goes Viral, Social Media Calls It, ‘The Slowest Lap of Reasoning’

Tamil Nadu on Red Alert: Cyclone Ditwah to Bring Intense Rainfall, Chennai Most Affected

National Pollution Control Day: Remembering the Bhopal Tragedy & The Need for Strong Pollution Control Measures

Fans Welcome Virat Kohli With Red Roses In Raipur; Cricketer Seen Blushing – Watch

Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

DA/DR Merger Off the Table: Government Confirms No Proposal Alongside 8th Pay Commission

Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?
Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?
Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?
Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

QUICK LINKS