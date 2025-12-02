Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

The Donald Trump administration has dismissed eight immigration judges from New York City, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Among those removed is Amiena A. Khan, assistant chief immigration judge at 26 Federal Plaza, who supervises other judges at the court.

Why is Donald Trump Firing Immigration Judges?

The firings, which took place on Monday, follow a previous wave of dismissals at New York immigration courts and are part of a nationwide effort as President Trump seeks to accelerate deportations.

According to the NYT, all eight judges were dismissed from the immigration court offices at 26 Federal Plaza, the New York City headquarters for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The building has become a focal point for migrant-related arrests in the city.

The development was confirmed by officials at the National Association of Immigration Judges, the union representing immigration judges, as well as a Justice Department representative.

Nearly 100 Immigration Judges Dismissed This Year

Monday’s action brought the total number of immigration judges dismissed in 2025 to nearly 100. Earlier, around 90 judges across the US, including six in New York, had lost their positions.

Federal records show that the United States employs roughly 600 immigration judges. Union representatives said that up to 36 of the dismissed judges had already been replaced nationwide, including two in New York.

At 26 Federal Plaza, which has 34 immigration judges, the recent firings represent a significant loss. Olivia Cassin, who lost her position at another New York court in November, described the action to the NYT as “basically eviscerating the court… It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre.” Cassin had served as an immigration judge for over a decade.

Donald Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

The firings come amid an intensified push on immigration by the Trump administration, following an incident near the White House in which two National Guard members were shot by a man later identified as an Afghan national.

Last week, the administration announced several measures aimed at limiting entry and residency for certain foreigners. These included pausing asylum decisions, reexamining green card applications from individuals from “countries of concern,” and halting visas for Afghans who assisted U.S. operations.

Trump’s hardline immigration stance, central to his 2024 campaign, contributed to his reelection. However, public opinion shows growing concern about the administration’s approach: a survey this month by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 57% of adults disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration.

Immigration Courts vs. Federal Courts – The Big Difference

Unlike federal courts, where judges enjoy lifetime tenure and strict procedural rules, immigration courts fall under the Justice Department. This allows the attorney general to dismiss judges with relatively fewer constraints.

Immigration courts handle “removal proceedings” for noncitizens facing deportation. They are typically the only venue where asylum seekers can request protection.

Approximately 700 judges across 71 immigration courts, including detention facilities, manage nearly 3.5 million pending cases nationwide. Asylum seekers must submit applications detailing their fear of persecution, after which a hearing is conducted where the judge and Department of Homeland Security attorneys question the individual. The judge then decides whether to grant or deny asylum.

The process can be lengthy. A 2023 study found that the average asylum case in immigration court takes around four years to conclude.

