LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
christopher-waller russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba christopher-waller russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba christopher-waller russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba christopher-waller russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
christopher-waller russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba christopher-waller russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba christopher-waller russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba christopher-waller russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

US President Donald Trump says he has decided who will replace Jerome Powell as the next Federal Reserve Chair, with Kevin Hassett emerging as the frontrunner ahead of Kevin Warsh and Christopher Waller. Markets await an announcement expected before Christmas.

Kevin Hassett Emerges as Top Contender to Replace Jerome Powell as Fed Chair. (Photo: X)
Kevin Hassett Emerges as Top Contender to Replace Jerome Powell as Fed Chair. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 2, 2025 04:28:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

The race to lead the world’s most powerful central bank is accelerating after US President Donald Trump said he has already made his decision on who will replace Jerome Powell as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. With Powell’s term ending in May 2026, speculation has intensified around three primary contenders Kevin Hassett, Kevin Warsh, and Christopher Waller as markets await an announcement that could arrive before Christmas.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump told reporters:
 “I know who I am going to pick, yeah… We will be announcing it.”
 He declined to reveal the nominee, but prediction markets and analysts currently position National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett as the frontrunner.



The upcoming appointment is expected to shape the future direction of US interest rates, inflation strategy and financial stability at a time of intense political and economic pressure.

Why This Decision Matters

The Chair of the Federal Reserve influences global financial markets, directs monetary policy, leads the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), and oversees regulatory frameworks for banks. Any nominee must be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Jerome Powell, appointed by Trump in 2017, has been a frequent target of the president’s criticism over interest-rate strategy. The contentious relationship has amplified expectations of a dramatic leadership shift.



Kevin Hassett: Market Favorite and Trump Loyalist

Kevin Hassett, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers and current head of the National Economic Council, is widely viewed as the leading candidate.

A Bloomberg report and prediction markets give him a 70% chance of emerging as Trump’s pick. Bond markets reacted sharply last week when his candidacy surged briefly pushing the 10-year Treasury yield below 4%.

Hassett has strongly advocated for more aggressive rate cuts, saying on CBS that he would support lower rates to deliver “cheaper car loans and easier access to mortgages.”
 A close Trump ally, he has defended the administration publicly on economic narratives, including inflation data and attacks on the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Supporters praise him as a pro-growth strategist, while critics warn he could compromise Fed independence and face difficulty unifying the rate-setting committee.

Kevin Warsh: Crisis Veteran and Hawkish Voice

Former Fed governor Kevin Warsh is also in the running. A Morgan Stanley alum, Warsh served as a liaison between Wall Street and the central bank during the 2008 financial crisis and previously worked in the George W. Bush administration.

Trump considered appointing him in 2017 before choosing Powell.
 Warsh is known for more hawkish leanings and would represent a sharp policy shift toward tighter monetary discipline.

He is regarded as a strong crisis manager, but his selection could unsettle markets expecting rate cuts.

Christopher Waller: The Continuity Candidate

Current Fed governor Christopher Waller offers institutional continuity and experience from inside the central bank. Confirmed in a narrow 48–47 Senate vote in 2020, Waller has served alongside Powell and is seen as a stabilizing figure.

He recently confirmed discussions with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, saying they had a “great meeting.”

Waller is considered less politically aligned with Trump than Hassett, but more predictable to markets and central-bank observers.

Other Names on the Radar

Also mentioned are Fed governor Michelle Bowman and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder, though analysts see their chances as lower at present.

Why Trump Wants Change

Trump has repeatedly clashed with Powell, accusing him of obstructing growth by keeping interest rates too high. He even drafted a letter to remove Powell earlier this year and is currently fighting to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook now set for Supreme Court review in January.

His urgency in naming a new chair is tied closely to the 2026 economic outlook and his push for faster rate cuts.

What’s Next on the plate?

The White House has indicated it may reveal the nominee before Christmas, ahead of the December 9-10 FOMC meeting, where markets expect a 25 basis-point rate cut.

Whoever is nominated must clear Senate confirmation and will likely begin a new 14-year term on the Fed Board in February, assuming the role officially in May 2026 when Powell steps down.

The Big Question

Will Trump choose the loyal rate-cut champion (Hassett), the crisis expert (Warsh), or the steady institutional hand (Waller)?

For now, only the president knows the answer but markets are already preparing for impact.

ALSO READ: Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 4:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: christopher-wallerhome-hero-pos-1jerome powellkevin-hassettkevin-warshUS Fed chair

RELATED News

Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

Donald Trump’s BIG Health Update: White House Releases MRI Details Of US president Amid Growing Speculation

Donald Trump Invites Netanyahu To White House After Fresh Phone Call: What They Are Planning For Hamas And Gaza

Sanchar Saathi Explained: Why The Government Wants This App On Every Smartphone, What You Need To Know

Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

LATEST NEWS

World’s Newest Nations: Countries Born In The 21st Century And How They Came To Be

Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

India’s First Private Gold Mine Is In This Andhra Pradesh District, Has Massive Gold Reserves, Set To Create Hundreds Of Jobs – Check All Key Numbers

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

Who Is Alina Habba? Court Disqualifies Donald Trump Ally From Serving As New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Role Of UP ATS, Gangster-Turned-Politician Under Scanner As International CBCS Racket Sees Multiple Arrests

Brazil Zoo Horror Caught On Video: 19-Year-Old Man Climbs Into A Lioness Enclosure, Gets Mauled To Death Within Seconds

Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? Rising 18-Year-Old CSK Star In Top Form, Goes Viral After Back-to-Back Centuries

Who Is Vibha Devi? ‘Bahubali’ Rajballabh Yadav’s Wife With A Net Worth Of Rs. 30 Crore Fails To Read Oath In Hindi, Asks Another MLA, ‘Read It For Me’, Watch!

US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair
US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair
US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair
US Fed Leadership In Focus: Who Will Replace Jerome Powell? Hassett, Warsh Or Waller? All Eyes On The Next Chair

QUICK LINKS