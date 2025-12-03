How IPL Franchises Turn Cricket Fever Into Massive Profits: IPL Teams And Their ₹600-Crore Seasons- Explained

How Much IPL Franchises Earn Each Season
Have you ever thought about the amount of money the IPL team earns for your shouts in front of the TV every summer? Well, hold on to your breath, IPL franchises are not only doing cricket but also great business. On average, each team makes a staggering ₹600 crore every season, and the profits are like a crown jewel at around ₹300 crore. Wow, almost all the money goes to the profits, if only the same thing happened with our bank accounts!
The central media rights pool is the main contributor to this big fortune, the real MVP of the IPL earnings game. The teams get a huge amount even before selling a single ticket or jersey, due to the very high broadcasting and streaming deals. Of course, franchise performance, fan engagement, and local sponsorships also decide who gets the cash from the bank with a big smile.
So the next time your team drops a catch, think about it, their win in terms of money is still huge. And now you know just how huge!
Key Revenue Sources for IPL Franchises
Media Rights (60–70%) – The Golden Goose of IPL Income
This is where the real jackpot lies. The BCCI’s massive TV and digital broadcasting deals generate a money pool so big that even before a team plays a single match, cash starts rolling in. Almost 50 percent of the huge media-rights pot is shared equally among all the franchises, get-paid-guaranteed regardless of the outcome.
Sponsorships (20–30%) – Logos That Pay the Bills
Are those big and prominent jersey logos and the never-ending announcements of partner companies really just for show? No, they are not. Teams reap for the most part through brand partnerships and sponsorships of their uniform, and they also get a good share from the total amount set for sponsoring the IPL. The team’s popularity determines the price for the card.
Ticket Sales (~10%) – Home Crowd, Home Cash
Every team is assigned seven home matches every season, and these full stadiums lead to good revenue generation. Franchises hold approximately 80 percent of the revenue from the sale of home tickets, thus every cheer, every seat, every bucket of popcorn indirectly adds to the team’s cash associated with its bank balance.
Merchandising & Other Income – Jerseys, Caps, and All Things Fan-Favorite
From official jerseys to caps, mugs, flags, and collectibles, if fans can wear it or wave it, franchises can profit from it. Selling food and beverages at the stadium on match days also contributes to this category, which not only becomes a fun but surprisingly profitable cash stream.
Prize Money – The Cherry on Top
Though not a major contributor, prize money still sweetens the deal. The top four teams get rewarded, with the amount split between owners and players. More of a finishing bonus than a primary income source, but, free money is free money.
