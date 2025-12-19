LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Brown University bill gates ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Brown University bill gates ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Brown University bill gates ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Brown University bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Brown University bill gates ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Brown University bill gates ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Brown University bill gates ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Brown University bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Noctourism, a newly developed trend in tourism, is all about spending time in the light of the moon at various places like observing the stars, going on safaris at night and taking part in cultural activities at night, etc. The travellers are going for the night and the prettiest places are the ones where they can have such experiences that are peaceful, involving and memorable.

Aurora lights In India (Image Credit: @NewsIADN via X)
Aurora lights In India (Image Credit: @NewsIADN via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 19, 2025 18:05:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Noctourism, the combination of nocturnal and tourism, is gaining popularity as one of the most thrilling travel trends of 2025. It invites travelers to discover places after dark, instead of sticking to the usual daytime sightseeing tours. Today’s travelers are not just looking for the best spots for sunset and sunrise photos, but are going for the experiences that are revealed only when the sun goes down for instance, stargazing in the darkness of a wide open space, walking in the moonlight across a desert, going on a night safari, and visiting local night markets that show a new and different side of the places which are mostly hidden during the day.

You Might Be Interested In

Which Places In India Are Getting Popular Because Of ‘Noctourism’?

This change in demand is an indicator of a deeper need for traveling that are meaningful and immersive which are adventuresome, calming, and a little bit of an escape from usual crowded daytime tourism. Among the factors contributing to the sumptuous rise of noctourism dusk to dawn is the charm of dark sky experiences moments spent underneath bedazzling heavens in far and light restricted places. In India, places such as Hanle in Ladakh, which hosts the Indian Astronomical Observatory, have some of the best perspectives of stars, shooting stars, and the Milky Way, without light pollution that obscures city skies. Also, the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat turns into a different planet under the full moon light during the Rann Utsav, where travelers are allowed to enter the huge salt desert and see the night glow landscapes which are very similar to the ones from outer space.

The night sky, however, was only part of the tourism that noctourism offered, which included the full range of cultural immersion and wildlife viewing activities after dark. One can experience the National Parks of Pench and Bandhavgarh on a night safari, where one can view a variety of wildlife such as leopards, owls, and more in their natural habitats. The experience is more thrilling and closer to the wildlife than what is provided by the typical daylight safari. Urban areas, similarly, are alive with night activities and cultural attractions through well-lit buildings, food markets that operate at night, and the availability of after hours tours that are especially organized to connect one with the local customs and the city heartbeat in a gentler, more contemplative way. 

You Might Be Interested In

Why Are Indians Tilting Towards ‘Noctourism’?

Noctourism, on the other hand, is not only discouraged by daylight but, on the contrary, represents the core of a modern traveller’s desire for unique, less crowded, and cooler travel experiences. According to a survey conducted by Booking.com, approximately 75% of Indian tourists showed interest in traveling at night, which included escapes to places with dark skies and cultural night tours. This, in turn, indicates a shift from frenetic sightseeing towards more awareness and experiential travel. The trend has been so strong that Booking.com has designated ‘Noctourism’ as India’s Travel Word of the Year for 2025, thus emphasizing its significant role in shaping the new travel ways.

Noctourism goes beyond just traveling in the dark and still represents the redeployment of the nighttime tourist segment. It is an influencing factor for the travel industry to offer new itineraries and for the locations to rethink their approaches in interacting with tourists. In this context, tour operators are providing the specialized night oriented packages, and the places of the world are organizing events under the moonlight, while the guides are conducting their groups according to the stellar events and the nocturnal animals’ behavior. The night is full of its own beauty, mystery, and the cultural depth rhythm, therefore, travelers are realizing that they are just stepping into a world of unforgettably experiences when the sun goes down.

Also Read: Royals Services (Royals Yatra) Announces Char Dham Yatra 2026 Packages with Complimentary Pilgrimage Giveaway

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 6:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: NoctourismNoctourism indiaNoctourism places indiaNoctourism tourist indiaNoctourism word meaningwhat is Noctourism

RELATED News

Bangladesh On Boil: Anti-India Protests, Hindu Man Lynched; Is China-Pak Nexus Behind Chaos In India’s Backyard?

The Unsolved Mystery Of Gaurav Tiwari: Life, Work And Untimely Death Of India’s Biggest Paranormal Investigator

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

From Maths Teacher To Multi-Millionaire: How Jeffrey Epstein Amassed $600 Million Net Worth, Bought Two Private Islands Despite Being A Convicted Sex Offender

DIY Hair Masks That Will Transform Your Hair in 7 Days

LATEST NEWS

India U19 Outclass Sri Lanka U19 To Book Final Spot Against Pakistan U19 In Asia Cup 2025

Will Trump’s Marijuana Order Reshape Federal Drug Policy?

Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders X Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Elevates The Screenplay With Radhika Apte, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of ‘Suspenseful Climax’

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Rare Storm Batters UAE: Flights Cancelled, Roads Flooded Across Dubai, Sharjah And Qatar | Watch Videos

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launched GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

Rajasthan Horror: Nose Chopped Off Over Love Marriage In Barmer; Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Girl’s Uncle With Broken Leg

TikTok Signs Joint Venture Deal To End US Ban Threat: Check Who Owns It Now

Tamil Nadu SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2025: How To Check Your Name In The Voter List But What If It’s Missing? Check Easy Step-By-Step Guide Here

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India
What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India
What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India
What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

QUICK LINKS