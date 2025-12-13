LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour After Kolkata Stadium Chaos?

Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour After Kolkata Stadium Chaos?

Lionel Messi's early exit from the stadium triggered speculation about whether he would continue to the next scheduled cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Which City Is Lionel Messi's Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary (Image Credit: X)
Which City Is Lionel Messi's Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 13, 2025 16:15:35 IST

Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour After Kolkata Stadium Chaos?

The highly anticipated GOAT India Tour which featured the legendary footballer Lionel Messi was first hit with problems when the Kolkata leg of the tour at the Salt Lake Stadium descended into chaos. Fans who were annoyed by the mismanagement of the crowd and the logistical problems resorted to vandalism, which put the question if the rest of the tour would happen as per the schedule. The chaos was captured and recorded in videos and pictures that quickly spread across social media, while the organizers and authorities were in the midst of trying to control the situation. Messi’s early exit from the stadium triggered speculation about whether he would continue to the next scheduled cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour?

Though there was a setback in Kolkata, the sources close to the organizers have given the fans the assurance that the GOAT Tour is still on but with more rigorous crowd control measures and revamped event protocols. It is rumored that the number of security personnel will be increased and the entry and exit points will be redesigned to ensure the fans’ safety and to avoid the recurrence of similar disturbances. The superstar footballer, who is credited with his professionalism and dedication to the worldwide fan base, is expected to stick to the original timetable; however, the organizers are said to be in constant communication with his management team to gauge the risks and take the required measures. The main goal is to hold the upcoming events in a smooth and safe manner while at the same time keeping the tour’s festive atmosphere.

Lionel Messi In Kolkata

According to the experts, the Kolkata turmoil is indicative of the larger difficulties countries like India would face while trying to organize such mega sports events, in particular those with a global icon having an enormous fan base. It is quite probable that the organisers will resort to a combination of high level security measures, advanced ticketing, and fan management systems to eliminate the chances of similar occurrence. Nonetheless, football fans are still looking forward to seeing Messi play, as there are already very high expectations around his forthcoming appearances in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Although Kolkata’s events brought to light the issue of poor preparedness, it is still expected that the tour will go on, thus demonstrating once again the magnetic pull of Messi and the thrill associated with the GOAT India Tour in the country.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 1:23 PM IST



QUICK LINKS