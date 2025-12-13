Kolkata Crowd Turns Restless As Lionel Messi Leaves Early, Fans Resort To Vandalism

The GOAT Tour 2025 of the world famous football player Lionel Messi started with an exciting atmosphere never experienced before, and Kolkata was the first city that welcomed the visit of the star. City fans, waiting for the player to come out, gathered from the airport to the venue of the events. The tour, which will cover a lot of Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, is treated as a historic moment for the Indian football scene due to the enormous number of fans that Messi has in India and Indians’ increasing interest in the sport.

Vandalism At The Salt Lake Stadium

On the other side, Kolkata widely celebrated the arrival of the soccer star, but at the same time, the day was marked by crowd control and logistic issues at the Salt Lake which led to the chaos of the fans attending the event. It was reported that the venue was too short for the superstar’s presence, which led to the great discontent of the fans who complained about the event’s poor management and lack of communication. The disorder was frequently seen, and the damage to the stadium property was reported as the security forces were fighting to bring the situation under control.

Will Lionel Messi Continue His Tour?

Subsequently, the organizers said that unsafe conditions led to the change of the schedule, meanwhile the authorities were stepping in to keep order and prevent further escalation. Notwithstanding the disappointment of Kolkata, the organizers are still fully confident about the rest of the tour. Events featured in the other cities are likely to take place under the protection of more security and strict crowd control measures.

