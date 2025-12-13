LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Fans Boo Officials, Bottles Thrown As Lionel Messi Leaves Salt Lake Stadium In Just 10 Minutes In Kolkata | WATCH

This is Lionel Messi's second visit to the country, having previously travelled to Kolkata for a friendly against Venezuela in 2011.

Photo Credits: X
Photo Credits: X

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 13, 2025 13:09:22 IST

Lionel Messi’s brief stay at Salt Lake Stadium during his GOAT tour turned into a complete chaos on Saturday after the Argentina footballer left the stadium in just 10 minutes. This was followed by a massive outrage among the 50,000 fans in attendance who had paid between INR 2000 and INR 10000 for the event.

As the football assisted out, there were bottles thrown on the ground. Later, the barricades near the lower tier of the field were broken as the spectators. 

The tour officially began today in Kolkata and will be followed by a visit to Hyderabad the same evening. He will be in Mumbai on Sunday, before concluding the tour in New Delhi on Monday. Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday. 

While announcing his visit to India, Messi wrote on Instagram that he was “truly excited” to be in the “beautiful country,” adding that it will be a “pleasure” for him to take part in “concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city.”

“It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries,” he wrote.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 12:51 PM IST
