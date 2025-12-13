Fans Boo Officials, Bottles Thrown As Lionel Messi Leaves Salt Lake Stadium In Just 10 Minutes In Kolkata | WATCH

Lionel Messi’s brief stay at Salt Lake Stadium during his GOAT tour turned into a complete chaos on Saturday after the Argentina footballer left the stadium in just 10 minutes. This was followed by a massive outrage among the 50,000 fans in attendance who had paid between INR 2000 and INR 10000 for the event.

As the football assisted out, there were bottles thrown on the ground. Later, the barricades near the lower tier of the field were broken as the spectators.

The tour officially began today in Kolkata and will be followed by a visit to Hyderabad the same evening. He will be in Mumbai on Sunday, before concluding the tour in New Delhi on Monday. Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday.

Massive Crowd Unrest At Salt Lake Stadium As #Messi Leaves The Stadium in just 10 mins. Bottles thrown, Seats Broken #lionelmessi pic.twitter.com/BRvxp5FLwJ — Rahul ® ⎷ (@RahulSadhu009) December 13, 2025

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans threw bottles and chairs from the stands at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mcxi6YROyr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans resort to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor management of the event. Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, “Absolutely terrible… pic.twitter.com/TOf2KYeFt9 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

While announcing his visit to India, Messi wrote on Instagram that he was “truly excited” to be in the “beautiful country,” adding that it will be a “pleasure” for him to take part in “concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city.”

“It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries,” he wrote.

