Are You A Lionel Messi Fan? Here’s How Much You Need To Pay If You Want To Meet Your Favourite Footballer During His India Tour

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is all set to visit India on a historic tour. The tour officially begins on December 13 in Kolkata, followed by a visit to Hyderabad the same evening. He will be in Mumbai the next day, before concluding the tour in New Delhi on Monday. Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday.

While announcing his visit to India, Messi wrote on Instagram that he was “truly excited” to be in the “beautiful country,” adding that it will be a “pleasure” for him to take part in “concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city.”

“It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries,” he wrote.

The organisers reportedly have come forward with a wide range of exclusive packages.

Goat Fan Experience

This one is priced at INR 9.95 lakh per person (GST applicable as per law) and provides the fans for a meet and greet opportunity. The fans will also get photo opportunity, an autographed Argentina jersey, a dining experience, witness Messi’s penalty showcase and witness Bollywood celebrities meet Messi.

Father, Son Experience

This package which is priced at INR 12.50 lakh is aimed to provide the children the “unforgettable chance to be up close with” Messi. This includes a meet and greet with Messi for one person, a photo opportunity for one, an autographed Argentina jersey for two, besides the dining experience and witnessing the player’s penalty showcase.

Family Experience

Priced at INR 25 lakh, the fans get a ‘meet and greet’ and photo opportunity for two people as well as an autographed Argentina jersey, dining experience and witness Messi’s penalty showcase for four.

Corporate Felicitation Package

A special package costing INR 95 lakh will include a corporate felicitation, a lifetime memento opportunity, a meet and greet, a photo opportunity for the corporate team, an autographed Argentina jersey.