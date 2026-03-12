IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on March 28. Mumbai Indians in a hilarious manner gave an open challenge to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of their IPL 2026 fixture.

MI will play RCB at Wankhede in first phase of IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
MI will play RCB at Wankhede in first phase of IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 12, 2026 17:49:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

The T20 World Cup 2026 has concluded with Team India successfully defending the title and lifting the cup once again. Now, the focus has shifted to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to begin on March 28. With the IPL comes the rivalries among the fan bases as well as the franchises. 

In a recent post made by Mumbai Indians on X, the franchise has given an open challenge to Royal Challengers Bengaluru whom they will meet at Wankhede Stadium on April 12. 

RCB had earlier made a post lavishing praise on all-rounder Tilak Varma for his exceptional performance in the Asia Cup finale. 
“Tum Namak nhi Chandan ho Varma! Tum Tilak Bharat ke mathe ka,” was posted on RCB’s official X handle. Mumbai Indians now quote tweeted that post and replied, “Humaara Tilak hai toh chandan ka! April 12 Wankhede pe”. 

You Might Be Interested In

This is not the only instance where Mumbai Indians have put forward their A-Game on social media. They have been putting a subtle challenge in front of all the franchises that they are slated to play in the first round. 

Here’s a look at other two posts. 

IPL 2026 schedule 

The schedule for the IPL 2026 was announced on March 11. The roaster is going to be put out in two phases with the first phase taking place till April 12. The defending champions Royal challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match. 

Generally, the two finalists play each other in the first match of the new season but the BCCI has broken the trend this time as RCB will lock horns with SRH. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will come into the tournament as the defending champions having defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the previous season. 

Mumbai Indians Schedule 

Mumbai Indians will begin their hunt for the sixth title on March 29 when they host the men in purple and gold, Kolkata Knight Riders. The Mumbai Indians will be playing four matches in the first phase of the season.

The side will then travel to Delhi for the next fixture on April 4 to face the Capitals in a day game. Mumbai Indians’ third match in phase one is slated against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati and the fourth one against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 in Mumbai. 

Mumbai Indians have won the title five times under Rohit Sharma. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Mumbai Indians Schedule Revealed — Hardik Pandya’s MI Face KKR in Opener, MI vs RCB Clash Confirmed

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 5:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indian premier leagueiplIPL 2026Mumbai IndiansRCB vs MIrohit sharmaRoyal Challengers Bengalurutilak-varmavirat kohli’

RELATED News

“Are You Serious”: Sandeep Patil Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Reacted to Being Told About Replacement Plans – WATCH

BAN vs PAK | ‘Goli Unhe Maarni Chahiye…’: Basit Ali Thrashes Pakistan Team Management After Thumping Defeat Against Bangladesh

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

Suryakumar Yadav Downplays Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show, Stresses Team Over Self: ‘Life Will Change Again’

MS Dhoni Didn’t Drop Yuvraj Singh! Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh’s Explosive Claim On Son

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru ‘Black Magic’ Horror: Real Estate Businessman Kidnapped And Murdered After Accused Made Chilling Claims; 2 Minors Among 8 Arrested

RRB NTPC 2026 Hall Ticket: Check Exam City Slip And Download Admit Card At rrbcdg.gov.in

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Expected By March 20, Over 10 Lakh Students Await

Best Stock Market Institute in India: Why Trendy Traders Academy Is the Top Choice for Traders

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

Royal Enfield To Launch Its First Electric Bike ‘Flying Flea C6’ With Retro Inspired Design, Belt Drive System, And Magnesium Finned Battery Casing—Check Launch Timeline

Shocking Twist In 19-Minute-34-Second Viral MMS: Are You Searching For Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali’s Season 2 Clip? Wait And Think Twice Or You Could End Up In Jail

NEET UG 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check Steps To Edit Form

Iran’s Nuclear Site ‘Taleghan‑2’ In Parchin Military Complex Destroyed By US Using Largest Non-Nuclear Bombs; What It Could Mean For War And The Region

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

QUICK LINKS