IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

The T20 World Cup 2026 has concluded with Team India successfully defending the title and lifting the cup once again. Now, the focus has shifted to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to begin on March 28. With the IPL comes the rivalries among the fan bases as well as the franchises.

In a recent post made by Mumbai Indians on X, the franchise has given an open challenge to Royal Challengers Bengaluru whom they will meet at Wankhede Stadium on April 12.

RCB had earlier made a post lavishing praise on all-rounder Tilak Varma for his exceptional performance in the Asia Cup finale.

“Tum Namak nhi Chandan ho Varma! Tum Tilak Bharat ke mathe ka,” was posted on RCB’s official X handle. Mumbai Indians now quote tweeted that post and replied, “Humaara Tilak hai toh chandan ka! April 12 Wankhede pe”.

This is not the only instance where Mumbai Indians have put forward their A-Game on social media. They have been putting a subtle challenge in front of all the franchises that they are slated to play in the first round.

Here’s a look at other two posts.

सत्यवचन, see you in Guwahati on April 7! 😇 https://t.co/1KmNXIU7gQ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 11, 2026

April 4 ko 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐤 swaagat kar lena humaara 😌 https://t.co/l3JVbmmFk0 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 11, 2026

IPL 2026 schedule

The schedule for the IPL 2026 was announced on March 11. The roaster is going to be put out in two phases with the first phase taking place till April 12. The defending champions Royal challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match.

Generally, the two finalists play each other in the first match of the new season but the BCCI has broken the trend this time as RCB will lock horns with SRH. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will come into the tournament as the defending champions having defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the previous season.

Mumbai Indians Schedule

Mumbai Indians will begin their hunt for the sixth title on March 29 when they host the men in purple and gold, Kolkata Knight Riders. The Mumbai Indians will be playing four matches in the first phase of the season.

The side will then travel to Delhi for the next fixture on April 4 to face the Capitals in a day game. Mumbai Indians’ third match in phase one is slated against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati and the fourth one against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have won the title five times under Rohit Sharma.

