Home > Health > Your Body Will Keep Storing Fat in Lower Belly and Hips Until You Stop Doing These 6 Things

Your Body Will Keep Storing Fat in Lower Belly and Hips Until You Stop Doing These 6 Things

If you are doing exercise on a regular basis but still find it difficult to lose weight, especially around your lower belly and hips. Don't worry, you are not alone, many do exercise regularly and eat strict diets, but still struggle to lose weight around these areas. The truth is, your body keeps storing fat in these spots until you stop doing certain habits that are secretly turning your progress to zero.  Here are the 6 things you must stop doing to finally shed that stubborn fat:

Poha, Bread, Idli, and Chai Biscuit are desserts disguised as breakfast. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 28, 2025 18:47:59 IST

If you are doing exercise on a regular basis but still find it difficult to lose weight, especially around your lower belly and hips. Don’t worry, you are not alone, many do exercise regularly and eat strict diets, but still struggle to lose weight around these areas. The truth is, your body keeps storing fat in these spots until you stop doing certain habits that are secretly turning your progress to zero.  Here are the 6 things you must stop doing to finally shed that stubborn fat:

Skipping Strength Training

Many of you usually skip strength training and mainly focus on cardio to lose weight. But that’s not how it works, without resistance training, your body doesn’t build muscle, and your metabolism stays slow. And metabolism plays a very crucial role in reaching your goal. 

Overeating “Healthy” Foods

Eating healthy food is a must while losing weight, but eating too much can turn this journey upside down. Even healthy foods like nuts, granola, and avocado can add up in calories. So always try to maintain a portion before you eat, track your intake, and avoid overconsumption even if it is healthy.

Relying on Dals and Chass For Protein 

While dals (lentils) and chaas (buttermilk) are excellent sources of protein, you can’t rely on them solely. Neither of them provides enough protein for your body’s daily needs. Especially if you are engaging in intense workout sessions. So it’s important to include a variety of protein sources such as paneer, tofu, soy products, nuts, seeds, and quinoa.

Eating Poha, Bread, Idli, and Chai Biscuit for Breakfast 

Poha, Bread, Idli, and Chai Biscuit are the best-tasting breakfast options. But they are like desserts disguised as breakfast. Eating them in the morning can spike your blood sugar, leaving you hungry soon after. They are high in refined carbs, which makes them not so good option for breakfast. 

Sleeping Less Than 7 Hours

If you are working out consistently or eating a healthy diet, but your sleep cycle is poor, then it’s not gonna work. Poor sleep leads to a rise in cortisol, which is a stress hormone that causes fat gain and especially in the lower belly.

