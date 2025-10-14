LIVE TV
Avanza Clinic Unveils 4th Branch with a Star-Studded Launch, Led by Dr. Tarun Garg & Dr. Shweta Jain in Hair Restoration Excellence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 14, 2025 17:01:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Avanza Clinic, India’s leading name in hair restoration and cosmetic surgery, proudly celebrated the grand, star-studded inauguration of its 4th clinic, adding yet another feather to its cap of excellence.

Known for redefining industry standards through cutting-edge technology and expert craftsmanship, Avanza Clinic has emerged as a beacon of trust and transformation for individuals seeking natural, long-lasting results in hair and aesthetic treatments.

A Legacy of Trust & Transformation

With a legacy spanning over a decade, Avanza Clinic has successfully transformed 10,000+ happy patients, achieving 100% natural results, with every procedure performed exclusively by highly trained doctors.

Their pioneering Hairodynamic Technique for hair transplants has set new benchmarks in precision, safety, and natural aesthetics.

A Starry Celebration

The new clinic’s inauguration was a glamorous affair, attended by prominent personalities, influencers, and industry experts, celebrating Avanza’s commitment to innovation, patient satisfaction, and artistry in cosmetic science.

Celebrities and well-known attendees included Akansha Puri, Shiny Doshi, Hardik Sangani, Devanggana, Shweta Khanduri, Tonisha Pawar, Pragati Krishna Mehra, Vikas Verma, Aditi Shetty, Kriti Choudhary, Hansa Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Prashant Virendra Sharma, and many more.

Comprehensive Services at Avanza Clinic

Avanza Clinic offers an extensive range of specialised services, including:

  • Hair Transplant

  • Beard Transplant

  • Growth Factor Concentrate (GFC)

  • Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

  • Hair Booster Program

  • Natural Hair Line Design

  • Scalp Micropigmentation

  • Meso Therapy

  • Laser Light Therapy

  • Regenera Activa

  • Mustache Transplant

  • Eyebrow Transplant

  • Mono Thread Treatment

Precision in Every Step

Their meticulous work process — from Consultation, Planning, Local Anesthesia, Harvesting Follicle, Graft Placement, to Results & Follow-up — ensures that every patient’s journey is personalized, comfortable, and result-driven.

With EMI options available, Avanza continues to make advanced hair restoration accessible to all.

Leaders Speak

Dr Tarun Garg, at Avanza Clinic, shared:
“The inauguration of our fourth clinic was not just an expansion but a reaffirmation of our belief that hair restoration is both a science and an art. Our Hairodynamic Technique has empowered countless individuals to regain confidence with results that look and feel completely natural.”

Dr Shweta Jain stated:
“At Avanza, we combine years of expertise with the latest medical advancements to ensure our clients experience not just visible change but renewed self-esteem. The opening of our fourth clinic was a celebration of that mission.”

Avanza Clinic continues to lead India’s aesthetic transformation journey — where science meets artistry, and every transformation is a step toward renewed confidence and individuality.

