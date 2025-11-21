LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy jeff bezos Bihar Cabinet ministers Afqar Siddique Dubai Air Show dk shivakumar Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

A viral Reddit post shows a golden retriever on a nebuliser as Delhi’s toxic air causes bronchitis in pets. The owner wrote, “Pura parivaar bimaar,” highlighting the city’s severe AQI crisis affecting both humans and animals.

Viral Reddit photo highlights Delhi’s toxic AQI crisis affecting pets and humans alike. (Photo: Reddit)
Viral Reddit photo highlights Delhi’s toxic AQI crisis affecting pets and humans alike. (Photo: Reddit)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 21, 2025 20:30:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

A viral Reddit post is highlighting a heartbreaking reality of Delhi’s worsening air quality: pets are suffering too. The post shows a golden retriever strapped to a nebuliser, struggling to breathe amid the city’s toxic air. The dog’s owner wrote, “Air so sh*t even my dog’s sick,” adding that the pet was diagnosed with bronchitis due to pollution. “Pura parivaar bimaar,” the owner lamented, reflecting the growing concern over pollution’s impact on both humans and animals.

Delhi’s Pollution Crisis Hits Pets

Delhi has been grappling with life-threatening air pollution, with residents experiencing itchy eyes, coughing fits, and breathlessness. The city recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 370 on Friday, marking the eighth consecutive day of ‘very poor’ air quality. Over 18 monitoring stations reported AQI levels above 400, including Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar, and Mundka. Experts warn that air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ zone for the next several days due to stagnant winds, winter inversion, and ongoing stubble burning in nearby states.

Air so shit even my dog’s sick
byu/LHC2493 indelhi



Amid this crisis, pets like the golden retriever in the viral Reddit post are showing signs of respiratory distress. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, lethargy, and reduced activity. Veterinarians in Delhi have reported a rise in bronchitis and other pollution-linked conditions in domestic animals, echoing the struggles of human residents.

Reddit Reactions: Concern, Anger, and Advice

The Reddit post sparked widespread outrage and concern. Many users urged others to leave Delhi or take protective measures like building DIY air purifiers. Others highlighted the plight of street animals and residents without resources, calling for government intervention and subsidized air purifiers.

Experts Call It a Public Health Emergency

Doctors say the situation is critical. AIIMS expert Dr Anant Mohan called Delhi’s pollution a “medical emergency,” noting a 10–15% spike in pollution-related hospital cases. He warned that pollution affects not just the lungs but the heart, brain, and even reproductive health, potentially shortening life expectancy.

How to Protect Pets During High Pollution Days

Pet owners are advised to:

  • Keep pets indoors as much as possible; take them to green parks when outside.

  • Provide clean drinking water and maintain hygiene for pet bedding and toys.

  • Use air purifiers for both humans and pets.

  • Avoid smoking indoors.

  • Schedule regular veterinary check-ups to detect pollution-related health issues early.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can have long-term consequences for pets, including respiratory distress, reduced lifespan, and even reproductive health issues. Observing pets for symptoms like excessive panting, nasal discharge, coughing, or lethargy during high-pollution days can help in timely intervention.

Delhi’s toxic air is no longer just a human health crisis it’s a pet health crisis too. The viral photo of a golden retriever on a nebuliser serves as a stark reminder of the widespread impact of pollution, urging residents and authorities alike to take immediate action.

ALSO READ: Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 8:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AQI Delhidelhidelhi air pollutionviral Reddit

RELATED News

‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late

Saraswati Copy? Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Faces Backlash Over Miss Universe 2025 National Costume Claiming Mughal Heritage

Viral Video Sparks Shock As Shamli Hospital Doctor Seen Dancing With ‘Fiancée’ In Duty Room

Horrific Act Caught On Camera In Andhra Pradesh: Postal Employee Caught Watching P*rn Video During Working Hours, What Happened Next Will…

Viral Video: Woman Gifts Boyfriend Gutka Bouquet-Internet Shocked, Calls It ‘Cancerous Love’

LATEST NEWS

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy Of Engineering ₹5 Lakh Crore Industrial Land Scam

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

Truly Mind Blowing! Your Samsung Phone Can Now Unlock Your Mahindra e-SUV, Here’s How To Create A Digital Car Key

Bangladesh A Beat India A In Super Over Thriller To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Final

Karen Kshiti Suvarna’s ‘September 21’ Set to Touch Hearts Worldwide

No-Handshake Policy To Continue? BCCI Says It’s “Not An Astrologer” Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Prime Minister’s Vision for a Self-Reliant India Finds Momentum in Scanbo’s Made-in-India MedTech Innovation

Bitcoin Suffers Flash Crash To $80K, Experts Warn It May Drop To…

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Their Launch? These Top-Tier Phones Come With Wireless Charging And Powerful Chipset: Check Camera, Specs, And All You Need To Know

Who Is Larry Page? Google Co-Founder Surges To World’s Third Richest, Overtaking Jeff Bezos

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”
Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”
Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”
Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

QUICK LINKS