Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

A viral Reddit post is highlighting a heartbreaking reality of Delhi’s worsening air quality: pets are suffering too. The post shows a golden retriever strapped to a nebuliser, struggling to breathe amid the city’s toxic air. The dog’s owner wrote, “Air so sh*t even my dog’s sick,” adding that the pet was diagnosed with bronchitis due to pollution. “Pura parivaar bimaar,” the owner lamented, reflecting the growing concern over pollution’s impact on both humans and animals.

Delhi’s Pollution Crisis Hits Pets

Delhi has been grappling with life-threatening air pollution, with residents experiencing itchy eyes, coughing fits, and breathlessness. The city recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 370 on Friday, marking the eighth consecutive day of ‘very poor’ air quality. Over 18 monitoring stations reported AQI levels above 400, including Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar, and Mundka. Experts warn that air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ zone for the next several days due to stagnant winds, winter inversion, and ongoing stubble burning in nearby states.







Amid this crisis, pets like the golden retriever in the viral Reddit post are showing signs of respiratory distress. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, lethargy, and reduced activity. Veterinarians in Delhi have reported a rise in bronchitis and other pollution-linked conditions in domestic animals, echoing the struggles of human residents.

Reddit Reactions: Concern, Anger, and Advice

The Reddit post sparked widespread outrage and concern. Many users urged others to leave Delhi or take protective measures like building DIY air purifiers. Others highlighted the plight of street animals and residents without resources, calling for government intervention and subsidized air purifiers.

Experts Call It a Public Health Emergency

Doctors say the situation is critical. AIIMS expert Dr Anant Mohan called Delhi’s pollution a “medical emergency,” noting a 10–15% spike in pollution-related hospital cases. He warned that pollution affects not just the lungs but the heart, brain, and even reproductive health, potentially shortening life expectancy.

How to Protect Pets During High Pollution Days

Pet owners are advised to:

Keep pets indoors as much as possible; take them to green parks when outside.

Provide clean drinking water and maintain hygiene for pet bedding and toys.

Use air purifiers for both humans and pets.

Avoid smoking indoors.

Schedule regular veterinary check-ups to detect pollution-related health issues early.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can have long-term consequences for pets, including respiratory distress, reduced lifespan, and even reproductive health issues. Observing pets for symptoms like excessive panting, nasal discharge, coughing, or lethargy during high-pollution days can help in timely intervention.

Delhi’s toxic air is no longer just a human health crisis it’s a pet health crisis too. The viral photo of a golden retriever on a nebuliser serves as a stark reminder of the widespread impact of pollution, urging residents and authorities alike to take immediate action.

