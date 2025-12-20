Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday dismissed recent claims linking egg consumption to cancer, calling such reports “misleading” and “scientifically unsupported.” The regulator clarified that eggs available in India are safe for human consumption.

FSSAI Responds to Public Concerns

The reassurance comes in the wake of social media posts and media reports alleging the presence of carcinogenic substances, specifically nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ), in certain egg batches. FSSAI officials stressed that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of poultry and egg production under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

Trace Residues Do Not Pose Health Risks

FSSAI clarified that the Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 µg/kg for nitrofuran metabolites exists purely for regulatory enforcement. “Detection of trace residues below the EMRL does not constitute a food safety violation nor does it imply any health risk,” an official said.

The authority emphasized that this approach aligns with global standards, noting that both the European Union and the United States prohibit nitrofurans in food-producing animals, using reference levels only for monitoring compliance.

Addressing reports of specific egg brands testing positive for trace substances, FSSAI officials said such findings are batch-specific and often linked to accidental contamination or feed-related issues. They cautioned against generalizing isolated laboratory results to label all eggs as unsafe.

Scientific Evidence Shows No Link to Cancer

FSSAI cited scientific studies indicating no established causal link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or other health issues in humans. “No national or international health authority has associated normal egg consumption with an increased cancer risk,” the regulator added.

FSSAI Urges Consumers to Rely on Science

The regulator advised the public to rely on verified scientific evidence and official advisories rather than social media claims. Eggs, when produced and consumed in compliance with food safety regulations, remain a safe, nutritious, and valuable part of a balanced diet.

ALSO READ: A 31-year-old who lived on a chair… until his spine finally said, ‘Enough’