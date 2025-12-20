LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

FSSAI has dismissed claims linking egg consumption to cancer, calling them misleading and unscientific. The regulator said trace nitrofuran residues pose no health risk and urged consumers to rely on scientific evidence, reaffirming eggs are safe to eat.

FSSAI reassures consumers that eggs are safe for consumption. (Photo: Canva)
FSSAI reassures consumers that eggs are safe for consumption. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 20, 2025 17:18:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday dismissed recent claims linking egg consumption to cancer, calling such reports “misleading” and “scientifically unsupported.” The regulator clarified that eggs available in India are safe for human consumption.

You Might Be Interested In

FSSAI Responds to Public Concerns

The reassurance comes in the wake of social media posts and media reports alleging the presence of carcinogenic substances, specifically nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ), in certain egg batches. FSSAI officials stressed that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of poultry and egg production under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

Trace Residues Do Not Pose Health Risks

FSSAI clarified that the Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 µg/kg for nitrofuran metabolites exists purely for regulatory enforcement. “Detection of trace residues below the EMRL does not constitute a food safety violation nor does it imply any health risk,” an official said.

You Might Be Interested In

The authority emphasized that this approach aligns with global standards, noting that both the European Union and the United States prohibit nitrofurans in food-producing animals, using reference levels only for monitoring compliance.

Addressing reports of specific egg brands testing positive for trace substances, FSSAI officials said such findings are batch-specific and often linked to accidental contamination or feed-related issues. They cautioned against generalizing isolated laboratory results to label all eggs as unsafe.

Scientific Evidence Shows No Link to Cancer

FSSAI cited scientific studies indicating no established causal link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or other health issues in humans. “No national or international health authority has associated normal egg consumption with an increased cancer risk,” the regulator added.

FSSAI Urges Consumers to Rely on Science

The regulator advised the public to rely on verified scientific evidence and official advisories rather than social media claims. Eggs, when produced and consumed in compliance with food safety regulations, remain a safe, nutritious, and valuable part of a balanced diet.

ALSO READ: A 31-year-old who lived on a chair… until his spine finally said, ‘Enough’

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 5:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Egg safetyeggsFSSAInitrofuran metabolites

RELATED News

Can Ozempic Be More Than Just ‘A Weight Loss Drug’? Cardiologist’s Instagram Post Triggers Heated Debate Online

How Does Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Work – Side Effects Females vs Males

Ozempic Launched In India: Prices, Availability, Benefits And What You Need To Know

IVF In Chandrapur: Why Couples From Across Vidarbha Choose Aansh IVF With Dr Shweta Agarwal

How Can Fire Smoke Kill You? Causes, Symptoms & Life-Threatening Effects of Smoke Inhalation

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Horror: 16-Year-Old Differently-Abled Boy Beaten Brutally With Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Video Goes Viral

‘Clean Air Is a Right, Not a Luxury’: ZONAIR3D Unveils India Expansion Plans

5 Lakh Road Accidents, 1.8 Lakh Lives Lost A Year: Modi Govt To Hold High-Level Meet On December 23, Intensifying BIG Traffic Safety Push

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 T20 cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

Homebuyers Turn to Dwarka Sector 15 and Dwarka Mor for Value-Driven 2BHK and 3BHK Flats in West Delhi

Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

Virat Kohli Set To Return To Action As Star Batter Begins Preparations For Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

Shubman Gill Dropped, Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad- BCCI REVEALS Why

Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science
Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science
Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science
Do Eggs Cause Cancer? What FSSAI Wants Consumers To Know, Urges Relying On Science

QUICK LINKS