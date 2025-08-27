LIVE TV
Feeling Heavy After Meals? Try These 3 Simple Drinks to Instantly Reduce Bloating

Feeling Heavy After Meals? Try These 3 Simple Drinks to Instantly Reduce Bloating

Finishing a meal and feeling uncomfortable, heavy, or bloated, yes, we can feel you. It’s a common problem that many face. Bloating is the sense of fullness, pressure, and discomfort in the stomach which often arises when excess gas gets trapped in the stomach. But, there is no need to worry as we got you covered, and with this simple remedy, you will see a big difference. Here are the 3 best drinks that can help ease digestion, reduce bloating, and make you feel lighter.

Bloating is the sense of fullness, pressure, and discomfort in the stomach. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Bloating is the sense of fullness, pressure, and discomfort in the stomach. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 27, 2025 17:19:27 IST

Finishing a meal and feeling uncomfortable, heavy, or bloated, yes, we can feel you. It’s a common problem that many face. Bloating is the sense of fullness, pressure, and discomfort in the stomach which often arises when excess gas gets trapped in the stomach. But, there is no need to worry as we got you covered, and with this simple remedy, you will see a big difference. Here are the 3 best drinks that can help ease digestion, reduce bloating, and make you feel lighter. 

Hibiscus flower tea

Hibiscus flower tea acts as a natural remedy for bloating due to its fruit acids that will help to combat heartburn, stomach cramps, and gastritis problems. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, making it the best anti-ageing drink. Best time to drink Hibiscus flower tea is after meals or in the evening. 

Ginger tea

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and carminative, which means it helps relieve gas and bloating. It relaxes the digestive system and even helps to reduce the cramps that often occur. Best time to drink Ginger tea is in between or after meals. 

Mint tea

Mint also has carminative properties that act as a natural anti-inflammatory. This effectively reduces the bloating and unwanted pain. It can also stimulate the production and expulsion of bile, which allows for better fat digestion. Best time to drink Mint tea is after your evening meal.

