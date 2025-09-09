LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study

Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study

Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 02:13:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], August 22 (ANI): Researchers discovered that early puberty or childbirth doubles women’s risk for major diseases and accelerates ageing, while later timing offers protective benefits.

Genetic analysis reveals evolutionary tradeoffs, where reproductive advantages early in life create health burdens later. Reproductive timing matters when it comes to ageing and age-related disease.

In a study now online at eLife,, Buck researchers determine that girls who go through puberty (the onset of menstruation) before the age of 11 or women who give birth before the age of 21 have double the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart failure and obesity and quadruple the risk of developing severe metabolic disorders.

The study also reveals that later puberty and childbirth are genetically associated with longer lifespan, lower frailty, slower epigenetic ageing and reduced risk of age-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

Buck Professor Pankaj Kapahi, PhD, senior author of the study, says the public health implications of the research are significant.

“Even though women are routinely asked about their menstrual and childbirth history when they receive medical care, this information has rarely factored into the care they receive outside of OB/GYN,” said Pankaj Kapahi.

“These risk factors, whether positive or negative, clearly have a significant influence on a variety of age-related diseases and should be considered in the larger context of overall health,” added Pankaj.

The research was based on one of the most comprehensive analyses to date, using regression analysis on nearly 200,000 women in the UK Biobank to confirm genetic associations.

“We identified 126 genetic markers that mediate the effects of early puberty and childbirth on ageing,” said postdoctoral fellow Yifan Xiang, MD, who led the research.

“Many of these markers are involved in well-known longevity pathways, such as IGF-1, growth hormone, AMPK and mTOR signalling, key regulators of metabolism and ageing,” added Yifan Xiang.

While updated research guidelines call for the use of both sexes in preclinical research in mice, Kapahi says this current study still challenges traditional experimental design, noting that most disease models use virgin female mice, which may not accurately represent real-world ageing patterns.

“If evolution has shaped us to prioritise early reproduction at the cost of ageing, how can we leverage this knowledge to extend healthspan in modern society? Kapahi asks.

“While we cannot change our genetic inheritance, understanding these genetic tradeoffs empowers us to make informed choices about health, lifestyle and medical care,” added Kapahi.

The study also identifies several genetic pathways that can be manipulated to optimise health for mothers as well as their offspring.

Other Buck researchers involved in the study include: Vineeta Tanwar, Parminder Singh, and Lizellen La Follette. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: geneticreproductive-timingstudy

RELATED News

Research says heart attacks can actually be infectious
Scientists find simple tweaks that cut diabetes risk by 31%: Study
Scientists uncover cellular "toolkit" to reprogram immune cells for cancer therapy: Study
Scientists find why ultra-processed diets make you gain fat even without extra calories: Study
Surgery to treat chronic sinus disease more effective than antibiotics: Study

LATEST NEWS

Gen Z Women In Mumbai Are Freezing Their Eggs: The New Trend And What It Means
Enviromental activist David Suzuki biopic in works, makers to introduce project at TIFF 2025
Dhruva Harsh's 'Elham' Finds Its Way Back to Delhi, Delights Audience at Jagran Film Fest
PM Modi To Launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan On Sept 17 For Women’s Health
Asia Cup begins tomorrow with Afghanistan-Hong Kong clash, India to begin campaign against UAE
Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study
Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability
Climate change may destroy Bengal tiger's home, study suggests
Army, Navy conducted High-Altitude Combat Diving training in Sikkim at 17,000 feet
"Thank you PM Modi for standing with Israel": Benjamin Netanyahu thanks India for support after terror attack in Jerusalem
Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study
Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study
Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study
Genetic evidence confirms early puberty accelerates ageing, disease: Study

QUICK LINKS