High BP Risk? These Everyday Habits Could Be the Hidden Culprit

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is often called the “silent killer”, as many people don’t notice it sneaking up on them until it causes major health concerns. Genetics and age certainly play a role, but you may be contributing to rising blood pressure with some daily habits without even realizing it.

Dehydration can narrow your blood vessels, which will lead to higher blood pressure. Chronic dehydration increases pressure on your heart and kidneys, leading to more risk over time. Experts say that men should drink approximately 15.5 cups of fluids a day and women should drink 11.5 cups of fluids per day for adequate hydration (including water from beverages and food).

Using sleep as a go-to method to recover is perfectly fine. Getting less than 7 hours of sleep on a regular basis means that you are keeping your nervous system active; therefore, keeping blood pressure elevated. Quality sleep is important because this allows your heart and blood vessels an opportunity to recover and reset.

When you skip breakfast you increase your cortisol (stress hormone) levels which can increase blood pressure at this time, and keep blood pressure elevated prior to lunch. Breakfast skippers who may have skipped breakfast often would see with only the stress from breakfast skipping cause blood pressure increases and risk for heart diseases.

Excess salt and sugar in your diet, like with most processed foods and restaurant foods, can greatly affect blood pressure. Excess sodium can cause stiffness in artery walls which can lead to increased blood pressure. Eating excess sugary foods and drinks cause spikes in blood sugar which will signal the body to increase blood pressure, even with people who are not overweight.

A sedentary lifestyle of constant desk work will promote the release of stress hormones and lead to high blood pressure. Regular exercise will promote heart health and blood pressure regulation and stability.

Smoking causes an immediate spike in blood pressure followed by long-term changes to the arteries. Drinking too much alcohol will likely increase blood volume and increase blood pressure.