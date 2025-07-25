How A Pinch Of Cinnamon In Your Desi Chai Can Help With Seasonal Cold, Cough And Digestion

Desi chai, the essential beverage of an Indian household, is sometimes optimised with a dash of that youthful cassia bark, commonly known as cinnamon. Cinnamon has a delicious smell and taste, but if we are talking health, cinnamon’s qualities make it a great addition when seasons change as well. Let’s take a glance at how a dash of cinnamon daily in our warm chai, can help ease cold, cough, and digestion issues.

Ease of Seasonal Cold & Cough

Cinnamon is recognized as a warming spice and well-respected antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory herb in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine. When used in chai, cinnamon contributes to the following:

Relief for sore throats: Cinnamon helps and soothes a sore throat, due to it being an expectorant, and for its reduction of inflammation and build-up in a congested throat.

Diminish coughs: Cinnamon’s phytochemicals might work toward the diminution of a chronic or lingering cough, and will also support the expectoration of mucus, and alleviate the discomfort associated with respiratory problems and aid in the clearance of the airway passages caused by peaks in cold and flu infections that we experience this time of year.

Support immunity: Cinnamon is very plentiful in the astringent-antioxidants that are necessary to activate and improve the body’s defenses against the viruses and bacteria that this chill spells -(we hope!) the season brings.

At this time of season, if we are sipping a cinnamon infused tea, let us diminish or preclude any conversations about seasonal infections. Based on this reasoning, cinnamon is fit for chai blends made in monsoon and wintertime.

Aids in Healthy Digestion

A dash of cinnamon in your tea does a lot more than warm up your drink it’s also good for your gut health. Cinnamon:

Stimulates Digestive Enzymes: Increase how fast and effectively your body breaks food down and absorbs nutrients.

Reduces Bloating and Indigestion: Soothes everyday nasties like gas, nausea and discomfort in the abdomen.

Soothes the Stomach: Its antispasmodic effect helps to remedy stomach cramps, and helps those with slow or delicate digestion.

Not to mention that cinnamon’s antimicrobial properties also help with a healthy gut microbiome to balance gut bacteria even more for a healthy digestive tract.

Cinnamon is an easy and flavorful addition to your desi chai for fortifying your health. It will help to combat seasonal cold and cough, boost your immunity, support digestion and add an enjoyable quality to your chai.

(This information is for general educational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Always consult your healthcare provider before using cinnamon or any other home remedy, especially if you have allergies, medical conditions, or are on medication.)