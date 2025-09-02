Top 6 Non-Vegetarian Foods to Boost Haemoglobin and Beat Anemia

Low hemoglobin levels are often associated with iron-deficiency anemia, fatigue, and weakness. Since heme iron from animal sources is absorbed more effectively than plant-based non-heme iron, adding toxin-free, nutrient-rich non-vegetarian foods to your diet can greatly increase your haemoglobin level and blood health. Here are six examples of non-vegetarian foods:

Chicken Breast

Chicken breast offers a low-fat protein choice and contains heme iron, which is the type of iron absorbed most efficiently. Chicken breast contains the B-complex vitamin group, including vitamin B-12 and B-7, which support the production of red blood cells and hemoglobin. Regular consumption can prevent anemia.

Eggs

Eggs are an improved source of iron due to their folate, iron, and vitamin B12 content, all of which are needed for the production of hemoglobin. Some studies show there was improvement in the hemoglobin level after the consumption of boiled eggs, and this is relevant to pregnant women who are more susceptible to anemia due to their increased nutrient needs.

Salmon

Fatty fish (such as salmon, which is high in heme iron, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids) can also support iron absorption and contribute to increased hematocrit and hemoglobin, as described in adults suffering from iron deficiency anemia in some literature.

Tuna

It is a great source of quality protein and an abundant source of iron that is comprised of the necessary micronutrients. If individuals consume tuna regularly, the hemoglobin levels can increase and fatigue can be prevented while improving dietary intake for those vulnerable to anemia.

Mutton

Known for its rich heme iron content, mutton is more efficiently absorbed than plant sources. It also delivers protein, zinc, and vitamin B12, all of which are crucial for blood health and haemoglobin production.

Prawns

Prawns contain a good mix of protein and iron, both help to produce red blood cells, and eating them regularly can help to raise haemoglobin naturally.

Including these six non-veg foods in a balanced diet will naturally elevate haemoglobin levels, combat anaemia, and increase your energy and overall health and well-being.