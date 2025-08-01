Home > Health > Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods

Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods

Ghee is a staple in every Indian kitchen. It has been used for centuries and holds a special place in Ayurveda. Ghee is basically a traditional form of clarified butter that’s packed with health benefits. But mixing it with these things can be harmful to your health and body. Want to know what? Let’s get into it.

Ghee is basically a traditional form of clarified butter that’s packed with health benefits. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Ghee is basically a traditional form of clarified butter that’s packed with health benefits. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 1, 2025 19:13:28 IST

Ghee is a staple in every Indian kitchen. It has been used for centuries and holds a special place in Ayurveda. Ghee is basically a traditional form of clarified butter that’s packed with health benefits. It has good saturated fats and is rich in fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A and Vitamin D. That’s why many people consider it a healthy and tasty addition to everyday meals. But mixing it with these things can be harmful to your health and body. Want to know what? Let’s get into it. 

Traditional Ghee 

Ghee is more than just a cooking ingredient in Indian homes. It’s a traditional milk product that holds deep cultural value and is used in a lot of Indian dishes. But that’s not all—it’s also a key part of Ayurveda, India’s ancient system of medicine. In Ayurveda, ghee is considered very powerful for healing and overall wellness.

Health Benefits of Ghee 

Ghee has numerous health benefits of ghee, including solving gastric issues, distributing nutrients throughout the body, lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and reducing the risk of certain cancers. 

Honey 

Ghee and honey are disastrous if taken together. They have their own benefits, but together they are not suitable. They both have natural healing powers to kill bacteria and to protect our body from antioxidants. But if you mix them together and eat them regularly, it might actually harm your health. Some studies say this combo can form toxic substances and may cause inflammation in the body if taken too often.

Curd 

Curd has lots of health benefits, and so does ghee. But mixing them together? Is not a great idea. They both have opposite qualities in Ayurveda, ghee is known to be warm, and curd is known to be cool. When you eat them together, your digestive system might get confused and slow down your metabolism, and it can even cause bloating.

Radish

Radish is very healthy for your body and digestive system, but mixing it with ghee? That‘s quite a weird and not healthy combo. Eating them together for a long period of time can put pressure on your stomach and may lead to indigestion or bloating. 

Ghee is a powerhouse ingredient, but you can’t mix it with everything. Use it smartly to get the best healthy results. Get proper study before adding ghee to anything. You can also consult a professional to complete your dietary requirements. 

Tags: Ayurvedagheeghee benefitshealth

RELATED News

Neuralink Expands To UK: How Will Elon Musk’s Brain Implants Help Paralyzed Patients
How Lemon Peels Can Naturally Boost Your Kid’s Immunity?
Pumpkin Seeds vs Meat: Which Has More Protein in One Serving?
Treadmill vs Outdoor Running: Which is Safer for Your Joints?
From Whole Wheat to Millets: Healthy Flour Alternatives to Replace Maida in Your Diet

LATEST NEWS

Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India
ECI slams Rahul For Irresponsible Threats, Says His Comments Deplorable
Race Against Death: Indian Diplomatic Intervention Puts Death Sentence of Nimisha Priya on Hold in Yemen
CBSE Releases The Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, Check Details
Akash Deep Shares Heated Moment with Ben Duckett, KL Rahul Intervenes – Watch
Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?
Police Deployed In Pune Following Tensions Over Social Media Post
T-BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over ‘Threats’ To Young Journalists
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?