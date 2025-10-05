LIVE TV
New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer

Researchers from Harvard affiliated Mass General Brigham published their discoveries in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, highlighting the potential for earlier cancer detection in order to advance its treatment.

New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 5, 2025 22:28:59 IST

New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer

Scientists have now invented a pioneering blood test proficient of detecting head and neck cancers up to 10 years before an of the symptom appears. Researchers from Harvard affiliated Mass General Brigham published their discoveries in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, highlighting the potential for earlier cancer detection in order to advance its treatment and lessen the requirement for aggressive therapies.

Early Detection Could Improve Treatment Success

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is accountable for about 70% of head and neck cancers in the United States, making it the most common cancer produced by the virus. Though, there has been no screening test for HPV-associated head and neck cancers till now. The advanced test, called HPV-DeepSeek, is a liquid biopsy that can identify HPV-related cancers long before symptoms appears.

How the Test Works? 

HPV-DeepSeek identifies HPV DNA in blood samples, with results becoming much precise as the patient approaches the time of diagnosis. In the study, the initial positive result was found in a blood sample collected 7.8 years before diagnosis. Using a machine learning model, the test correctly detected 27 out of 28 cancer cases, together with those from samples taken up to 10 years before the diagnosis.

The objective of this innovative method is to catch cancers at their very early stage, possibly improving patient outcomes and dropping long-term health difficulties from more aggressive treatments.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 10:28 PM IST
