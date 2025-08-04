Home > Health > No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body

No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body

Eliminating rice and roti from your diet for 30 days can lead to noticeable changes—both positive and negative. From potential weight loss and better blood sugar control to fatigue and cravings, this article breaks down what your body goes through when you ditch these staple carbs for an entire month.

No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 4, 2025 10:43:00 IST

 

Going without rice and roti, the two traditional carbohydrate staples in most Indian diets, for 30 days can create a mix of changes in your body – both positive and challenging. 

Fast weight loss: In the first week, you will likely see some quick kilos drop off your total weight. Most of this weight loss is actually water as carbohydrates can hold on to water in your body. However, as you go you will start to burn fat to produce energy, especially if you create a calorie deficit. When we burn fat instead of carbs it is called ketosis, and if done while consuming a balanced diet this will help with fat loss.

Blood Sugar Stabilization: By avoiding high glycemic foods such as rice and roti, you can stabilize blood sugar, which is a good option for those with insulin resistance or prediabetes. It would be healthier to replace those items with a lower glycemic option such as millets or oats, where you could control glucose better. Energy & Mood Changes: Without those easy fuel carbs, you may feel tired and have a mood disturbance along with concentration issues because our muscles and brain crave simple carbs. You may have fatigue until your body adjusts from the initial shock of restricting.

Digestive Changes: For some, cutting out any dense carbs may relieve bloated feelings. For others, rejecting carbs may lead to constipation unless replaced with fiber-rich foods. 

Cravings: Rice and roti are many people’s comfort foods. You may feel cravings and strong urges to substitute with something starchy or with some sweeteners, particularly when feeling under pressure of some kind. 

Nutrient Deficiencies: Rice and roti have some micronutrients such as B  vitamins, iron, magnesium, etc. Eliminating these provides a risk of deficiencies when not consuming substitutes rich in other grains, legumes, and vegetables. 

While it is best to learn how to be mindful and balanced and use portion control while eating instead of starving foods or extreme elimination, giving up rice and roti will provide ample insight into your eating style, but virtual health habits require working on your nutrition (having some varied foods as well as eating when your body feels the need).

 

 This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical or nutritional advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making any drastic dietary changes.

Tags: 30-day diet challengeblood sugar controlcarb-free dietIndian diet changeslow carb dietno rice dietno roti dietrice alternativesroti alternativesweight loss tips

RELATED News

Bollywood Portrays Cancer: Films That Speak of Courage and Pain
Unknown Side Effects Of Broccoli You Should Know Before Your Next Healthy Meal
Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Israel’s Netanya
Beyond Breast Cancer: Hidden Cancers And Warning Signs Every Woman Should Not Ignore
Annual Health Check-Ups: What Tests Should You Never Skip?

LATEST NEWS

India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Weather Forecast: 60 Percent Chance Of Rain To Disrupt Play?
Premier Explosives Blasts 9% Higher As Wining A Defence Deal Ignites Stock Rally- Should You Keep An Eye?
NIA On Pahalgam Terrorists: Sketches Of Terrorists Misidentified
Watch: Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts For First Time In 600 Years After Powerful Russia Earthquake
EC Finds Double EPIC Card Of CPI-ML Ara MP, Which Filed Petition Over SIR In SC, Also Issues Notice To Tejashwi To Share His Another Voter ID
Shah Rukh Khan Witty Reply Steals The Show, Thanks Shashi Tharoor And Asks Gauri To ‘Brag’
Veteran Actress Urvashi Questions National Award Jury’s Decision on Best Supporting Actress
Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik Slam Umpires’ ‘Lack of Common Sense’ Decision To Declare Early Stumps In IND vs ENG Test
Darwin Nunez To Saudi: Europe’s Biggest Transfer Surprise!
Ajay Kumar Bharti
No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body
No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body
No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body
No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?