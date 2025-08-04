No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body

Going without rice and roti, the two traditional carbohydrate staples in most Indian diets, for 30 days can create a mix of changes in your body – both positive and challenging.

Fast weight loss: In the first week, you will likely see some quick kilos drop off your total weight. Most of this weight loss is actually water as carbohydrates can hold on to water in your body. However, as you go you will start to burn fat to produce energy, especially if you create a calorie deficit. When we burn fat instead of carbs it is called ketosis, and if done while consuming a balanced diet this will help with fat loss.

Blood Sugar Stabilization: By avoiding high glycemic foods such as rice and roti, you can stabilize blood sugar, which is a good option for those with insulin resistance or prediabetes. It would be healthier to replace those items with a lower glycemic option such as millets or oats, where you could control glucose better. Energy & Mood Changes: Without those easy fuel carbs, you may feel tired and have a mood disturbance along with concentration issues because our muscles and brain crave simple carbs. You may have fatigue until your body adjusts from the initial shock of restricting.

Digestive Changes: For some, cutting out any dense carbs may relieve bloated feelings. For others, rejecting carbs may lead to constipation unless replaced with fiber-rich foods.

Cravings: Rice and roti are many people’s comfort foods. You may feel cravings and strong urges to substitute with something starchy or with some sweeteners, particularly when feeling under pressure of some kind.

Nutrient Deficiencies: Rice and roti have some micronutrients such as B vitamins, iron, magnesium, etc. Eliminating these provides a risk of deficiencies when not consuming substitutes rich in other grains, legumes, and vegetables.

While it is best to learn how to be mindful and balanced and use portion control while eating instead of starving foods or extreme elimination, giving up rice and roti will provide ample insight into your eating style, but virtual health habits require working on your nutrition (having some varied foods as well as eating when your body feels the need).

This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical or nutritional advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making any drastic dietary changes.