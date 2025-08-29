Think Coffee with Sugar and Milk Is Healthy? The Truth Will Shock You

Coffee with sugar and cream may taste delicious, but it is not as healthy as people think. Sugar and cream can negate the health benefits of coffee – especially when consumed in excess or if it is done in combination with coffee products that have excessive amounts of sugar and cream.

The Good: Benefits of Coffee Alone

Some moderate consumption of coffee has been associated with reduced risks of type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, and decreased risks of heart disease. Black coffee, or coffee with limited milk, provides antioxidants in addition to an increment in cognitive function. Milk adds calcium and protein to the coffee, and can offset the acidity of coffee so for some it’s easier on the stomach.

The Bad: Adding Sugar and Cream

In general, adding sugar and cream increases the calories in the beverage and milky sugary coffees increase the risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Research suggests that lots of sugar and saturated fats may mitigate the protective effects of coffee. Many sugary coffees may even be metabolically stressful.

What you need to know: moderation is key

A little milk is usually not a problem unless one has a lactose intolerance. It’s the sugar from the syrups, whipped cream, and heavy creamers that gets harmful after regular usage. To mitigate the health effects of coffee, you can drink it as black as possible, or with as little sugar/milk as one can follow-up with drinking no more than 2 – 3 cups/day.

Bottom Line

A daily cup of black coffee may honestly benefit health, but however good it may seem, sugar and milk keep those benefits from taking place. As always, moderation and making the right choices count.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance.