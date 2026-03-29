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Home > Health News > What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk

What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk

A new and highly mutated COVID-19 variant, BA.3.3, informally referred to as “Cicada”, is currently under close watch by health authorities as it slowly spreads worldwide.

The new COVID-19 variant “Cicada” (BA.3.2)
The new COVID-19 variant “Cicada” (BA.3.2)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 29, 2026 10:10:15 IST

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What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk

A new and highly mutated COVID-19 variant, BA.3.3, informally referred to as “Cicada”, is currently under close watch by health authorities as it slowly spreads worldwide. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant had been identified in at least 25 US states by February 2026 through wastewater monitoring, clinical testing, and screenings of international travellers. Globally, cases have been reported in at least 23 countries. 

Although its overall presence in the United States remains relatively low, there has been a noticeable rise in detections across parts of Europe. Reports suggest that in recent months, the variant has made up as much as 30% of tested samples in countries such as Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands. 

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 What Is the ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant?

Cicada is a subvariant of Omicron, which was the predominant strain in the last few years. The emergence of Cicada occurred in November 2024 in South Africa, and it subsequently spread to many countries, including the USA.

Cicada has approximately 70-75 mutations on its spike protein, which is a portion of the virus that enters cells in human hosts. Several of these mutations confer to Cicada something referred to scientifically as “immune escape,” meaning that it could evade some of the immunity acquired from past vaccinations or infections.

Why Experts Are Monitoring This Variant Closely

The public health agency explains that this new variant is considered novel because it contains a high number of mutations compared to earlier strains. In addition, researchers have shown by sequencing the genome of this strain that the virus continues to evolve by generating new lineages.

The cicadas have been identified in various forms (e.g., via traveler screenings, clinical samples, and wastewater monitoring) and were identified from several states across the United States. Experts also believe that the total number of people infected with this strain will likely be higher than the reported number because of the low number of tests performed to date in many areas of the country.

Cicada COVID Vairant: Signs and Symptoms Associated With the Cicada Variant

The overall symptoms associated with the cicada variant are the same symptoms seen with the previous Omicron variants. These include: fever; cough; fatigue; headaches; muscle aches; nasal/respiratory congestion; and sore throat. However, doctors have noticed that a greater percentage of patients who are diagnosed with this strain have reported a more severe sore throat compared to earlier strains.

There is currently no conclusive evidence to suggest that the cicada variant is associated with a higher incidence of severe illness than previous strains of the virus.

Cicada Covid Variant: Vaccine Efficacy and Vaccination

Experts are still researching the ability of currently available vaccines to protect against the cicada variant. The World Health Organization also states that existing vaccines will likely continue to be effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

The large number of mutations raises some worries among experts. One expert noted, “The numerous mutations will lead to reduced efficacy of current COVID-19 vaccines”, although this matter requires further data.

Precautionary Measures & Global effects

Major health organisations continue to recommend basic precautionary measures (wearing a mask in crowded places, maintaining proper hygiene and having adequate indoor ventilation), as these methods are still effective at limiting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Despite not causing any major outbreaks, experts don’t know how this variant known as “The Cicada” will perform in the future. Global healthcare systems are still on alert while collecting data about ongoing changes within the evolving virus.

Also Read: Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre 

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What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk

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What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk
What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk
What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk
What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk

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