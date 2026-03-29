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Home > World News > Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre

Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre

Derby Car Crash: Local MP Catherine Atkinson said she was 'deeply shocked' by the reports and extended her thoughts to those injured while praising the emergency services for their swift response.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 29, 2026 08:28:30 IST

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Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre

Derby Car Crash: A car struck multiple pedestrians in Derby city centre, leaving several people seriously injured in what witnesses described as a chaotic and horrifying scene. Friar Gate in the busy nightlife district on Saturday at approximately 21:30 BST was reported to have seen a vehicle drive into a crowd and emergency services rushed to the site. According to Derbyshire Police there was a black Suzuki Swift that was believed to be involved in the incident. Some of the pedestrians at the scene were attended to by paramedics who took the injured to hospitals. People were lying on the street and on the road, some of them covered with blood, which was an eyewitness description of the aftermath which was shared on social media.

Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre

Derby Car Crash: A man has been arrested, the suspected man is in his 30s, and he was suspected to be the driver of the vehicle. Law enforcers asserted that forces had pulled the vehicle a short time after the incident and arrested the suspect. He is still being kept under arrest, and the investigation is going on, but his name has not been announced or any charges pressed yet. It is yet to be known what caused the crash and the police are yet to establish whether it was an accidental or intentional act. The officers have also requested witnesses and especially anybody who spotted the black Suzuki Swift car being driven in Derby around the time that the incident happened as they are trying to find out the entire order of events.



Derby Car Crash: According to the police, the investigation remains at its first initial phase and asked people not to speculate. Friar Gate between Curzon Street/Cheapside and Ford Street has been closed and officials confirmed that the road would remain closed in the long term. Although the incident is severe, the police have assured the residents that they do not consider a current threat to the people. Catherine Atkinson, the local MP, expressed her thoughts on the speed of response by the emergency services and said she was seriously shocked at the reports and that she was thinking of the injured person. Additional updates will be made as the investigation continues.

Also Read: Did Russia Provide Satellite Images To Iran Before The Strike On US Air Base In Saudi Arabia? Zelensky Makes Major Intelligence Claim, Says ‘They Share….’

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Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre

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Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre
Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre
Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre
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