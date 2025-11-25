LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
Home > Health > What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz

What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz

Michelle Obama’s new photoshoot showing a slimmer look sparked online speculation about her using Ozempic. The diabetes drug, often linked to weight loss, is not FDA-approved for slimming. There’s no evidence connecting Michelle Obama to Ozempic.

Michelle Obama’s new photoshoot showing a slimmer look. (Photo: IG/michelleobama)
Michelle Obama’s new photoshoot showing a slimmer look. (Photo: IG/michelleobama)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 25, 2025 15:49:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz

Netizens are now speaking about Ozempic, the diabetes medication widely discussed for its off-label weight-loss effects is back in the spotlight after social media users linked it to former US First Lady Michelle Obama’s recent appearance. 

Ozempic, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide, is approved to treat type-2 diabetes, regulate blood sugar levels, reduce cardiovascular risks and prevent kidney-related complications. Although weight loss can occur as a secondary effect, the drug is not FDA-approved for cosmetic or standalone weight-loss use.

Michelle Obama’s Photoshoot Triggers Ozempic Rumours

A behind-the-scenes video from Michelle Obama’s new photoshoot with acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz part of her Women project campaign has ignited a wave of online chatter. In the footage, Obama appears noticeably slimmer, dressed casually in a grey T-shirt, jeans and suede boots.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)



However, instead of focusing on the campaign’s message or her long history of promoting healthy living, many social media users shifted attention to her physique. Comments across Instagram and X quickly speculated whether she is using Ozempic.

“Ozempic, just like everyone on The View who suddenly decided to ‘get healthy’,” one user wrote.
 Another said, “It’s called Ozempic,” while a third asked, “IS MICHELLE ON OZEMPIC?”
 A fourth commented: “Personal trainer and strict diet? Nah Ozempic is way easier.”

Despite the speculation, there is no evidence linking Michelle Obama to Ozempic or any similar medication, nor has she made any statement addressing the claims.

What Is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable medication used to treat adults with type-2 diabetes. It belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which help:

  • Manage blood sugar levels alongside diet and exercise

  • Lower heart attack and stroke risk in diabetic patients with heart disease

  • Slow kidney function decline in those with chronic kidney disease

  • Reduce certain cardiovascular risks

Doctors may prescribe it off-label for weight loss, but the FDA has not approved Ozempic for that purpose. The drug also carries a boxed warning the FDA’s most serious caution outlining potential risks that patients must consider before use.

Why the Speculation Matters

Michelle Obama’s case highlights a broader trend: any rapid or noticeable physical transformation among public figures often leads to assumptions about GLP-1 drugs. As Ozempic, Wegovy and similar medications dominate health and pop culture conversations, celebrity appearances frequently become targets for unverified claims.

In Obama’s case, the buzz underscores how quickly online discourse shifts from a public figure’s work to their body even without credible evidence or confirmation.

ALSO READ: Why You Should Eat Dinner Earlier In Winter: Science Explains The Ideal Timing For Better Health

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13michelle obamaMichelle Obama weight lossozempicOzempic rumors

RELATED News

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan’s Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

Are China And Japan Heading Toward War? Taiwan Tensions, Missile Deployment And Airline Cuts Explained

Zohran Mamdani’s Net Worth: Income Sources, Salary & Assets In Uganda – What The NYC Mayor-Elect Owns & Earns

‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

LATEST NEWS

SHOCKING: Jaipur Vloggers Killed LIVE On Camera After High-Speed Overtake Ends In Crash, Dumper Runs Them Over

iPhone 16 Black Friday Deal: Grab Your Brand New Phone for Under ₹40,000 at Croma!

Virat Kohli Waves To Fans, Clicks Selfies At Mumbai Airport Before India vs South Africa ODIs Clash

Who Is Pawan Thakur? Dubai-Based Narcotics Mastermind Caught As Rs 2,500-Crore Drug Web Crumbles, India Awaits His Deportation

India Vs SA Day 4: Marco Jansen Gets Yashasvi Jaiswal Again, Young Opener Disappointed After He Gets Dismissed For 13 in 20 balls, Fans Say, ‘Bro Is Traumatized’

MIT University Sikkim Admission Guide: Build Your Future with Advanced Courses

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Student Hangs Herself In School, Note Alleges Sexual Harassment By Principal

IMTS Institute Tops the List by Defeating 99 Institutes, Winning India’s No. 1 Distance Education Award 2024

‘Zubeen Garg’s Death Is Murder, Plain And Simple’ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Explosive Statement

What Is Kovidara Tree? Sacred Symbol On ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Ram Mandir

What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz
What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz
What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz
What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz

QUICK LINKS