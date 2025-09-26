Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres

Los Angeles [US], September 26 (ANI): Japanese anime filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s timeless classic, ‘Spirited Away’, is set to make a grand return to theatres, offering fans a golden chance to relive the magic of Studio Ghibli on the big screen.

The animated fantasy film, which originally came out in 2001, will be re-released across the US from October 18 to 22 as a part of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment’s Studio Ghibli Fest, as per Variety.

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, ‘Spirited Away’ focuses on the story of Chihiro, whose family is moving to a new house. “When they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world,” the film’s synopsis states.

It will be re-released in both English and Japanese versions.

Following its release, ‘Spirited Away’ made a swift entry into the Academy Awards and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2003.

Meanwhile, the fest will also involve a re-release of Miyazaki’s 2023 film, ‘The Boy and the Heron’, in November 2025. It follows the story of a young boy whose life is turned upside down when his mother passes away during the firebombing of Tokyo. Soon after, his father remarried and moved to a rural estate.

This is where the boy comes across a strange heron, who guides him to a mysterious world and even claims that his mother is not dead.

With the upcoming re-release of Miyazaki’s best films, it not only promises nostalgia for longtime fans, but also a magical experience for newer viewers. (ANI)

