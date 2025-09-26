LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres

Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres

Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 13:38:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 26 (ANI): Japanese anime filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s timeless classic, ‘Spirited Away’, is set to make a grand return to theatres, offering fans a golden chance to relive the magic of Studio Ghibli on the big screen.

The animated fantasy film, which originally came out in 2001, will be re-released across the US from October 18 to 22 as a part of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment’s Studio Ghibli Fest, as per Variety.

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, ‘Spirited Away’ focuses on the story of Chihiro, whose family is moving to a new house. “When they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world,” the film’s synopsis states.

It will be re-released in both English and Japanese versions.

Following its release, ‘Spirited Away’ made a swift entry into the Academy Awards and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2003.

Meanwhile, the fest will also involve a re-release of Miyazaki’s 2023 film, ‘The Boy and the Heron’, in November 2025. It follows the story of a young boy whose life is turned upside down when his mother passes away during the firebombing of Tokyo. Soon after, his father remarried and moved to a rural estate.

This is where the boy comes across a strange heron, who guides him to a mysterious world and even claims that his mother is not dead.

With the upcoming re-release of Miyazaki’s best films, it not only promises nostalgia for longtime fans, but also a magical experience for newer viewers. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainment newshayao-miyazakihollywoodspirited-awaythe-boy-and-the-heronus

Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres

QUICK LINKS