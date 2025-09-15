"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift

"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift

Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain
Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 20:41:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 15 (ANI): Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift wasn’t just romantic–it was emotional. The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed in a new interview that he shed “a few tears” while proposing to her, reported People.

Recalling the moment, the NFL star admitted that he felt the nerves and emotions intensely. “The palms were definitely sweating,” he said, reflecting on the heartfelt occasion.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” said Kelce in a preview of the interview that was shared on X.

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he added. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he said as quoted by People.

When asked how much happier Swift makes the NFL star.

Kelce replied, “She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am,” he said.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating, sharing sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

While the NFL star and musician shared their engagement news with the world, the pair “want to keep it more private” when they tie the knot, as per the sources, reported People.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the insider said of their nuptials. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

“She’s incredibly happy,” the source added of Swift. “It’s all just perfect,” according to People.(ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ani-67ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Tramell Tillman becomes first black actor to win Supporting Drama Emmy for 'Severance'
EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit
Viral Video: Robert De Niro ‘F**k Trump’ Speech Resurfaces As ‘Free Palestine’ Echoes At Emmy Awards 2025
"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
Emmy winner Cristin Milioti wrote her speech on back of her therapy notes

LATEST NEWS

World Athletics C'ships: Murali Shreesankar fails to reach long jump final; poor day for women's 3000 steeplechase athletes
Top High-Protein Foods for Heart Health: Benefits & Risks Revealed
Ryan Group of Institutions Partners with Royal Grammar School Guildford to Launch Premium British Curriculum Schools in India
Entire Himalayan region is at risk of natural disasters: SC to pass orders on September 23
Two new polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan tally rises to 26
Farah Khan teases Akshay Kumar over 'Tees Maar Khan 2', actor jokes 'Himesh Reshammiya buys tickets for her'
Income Tax Filing 2025: Why Taxpayers and CAs are Calling For An Extension
Toronto International Film Festival 2025: From 'Hamnet' to Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice', take a look at all the winners
"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift
High Stakes in India-US Trade Talks: What You Need to Know
"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift
"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift
"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift
"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift

QUICK LINKS