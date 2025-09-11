Kristin Cabot's estranged husband Andrew breaks silence on divorce following Coldplay kiss cam controversy

Washington, DC [US], September 9 (ANI): In Coldplay’s July 16 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, a kiss camera captured a couple in an embracing state, reportedly Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.

In a quick reaction, the two instantly tried hiding themselves to avoid being exposed, only for their activities to catch the world’s attention. Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, also took note of the moment and commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Shortly after it became public that the former Astronomer employee had filed for divorce from Andrew Cabot, a spokesperson for the businessman told People that the couple had “privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert,” where Kristin was seen on the jumbotron alongside her company’s CEO, Andy Byron.

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” the spokeswoman for Andrew, who is the CEO of Privateer Rum, shared. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” as quoted by E! News.

The representative concluded that “no further public comment will be made” by Andrew, who has two kids from a previous marriage, but shares no kids with Kristin, as per the outlet.

Kristin filed a divorce petition in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13, according to court documents obtained by NBC News. The next hearing in the case is now scheduled for a November 26 conference in the family division of New Hampshire’s 10th Circuit Court, E! News reported.

One week after the concert video went viral, and shortly before filing for divorce, Kristin stepped down from her role as Astronomer’s chief people officer.

“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer,” a company representative confirmed to NBC News in July. “She has resigned,” E! News reported.

Andy Byron also stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of data technology firm Astronomer following the circulation of a video of him holding a woman at a Coldplay concert.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” the company wrote in a statement to E! News July 19, noting the former CEO had failed to meet the company’s standards of conduct. “The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” as per the outlet. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)