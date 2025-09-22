LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Trailer of Harlan Coben's Lazarus unveiled

Trailer of Harlan Coben's Lazarus unveiled

Trailer of Harlan Coben's Lazarus unveiled

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 20:45:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 22 (ANI): The trailer of Harlan Coben’s Lazarus was unveiled on Monday.

Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst, Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago, as per a press note.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus is executive produced and written by Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close), alongside BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler (Happy Valley, It’s A Sin) and Richard Fee (Fool Me Once, The Stranger) for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios and Sam Claflin. Wayne Che Yip (Rings of Power, Fallout) directs Episodes One and Two and serves as executive producer.

Matt Strevens (Doctor Who, Capital) also produces. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in association with Final Twist Productions. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: harlan-cobenlazaruslazarus-trailer

