“A Peaceful World Can Only Be Built on Mahavir’s Principles” — Manoj Kumar Jain

New Delhi [India], April 09: A grand and spiritual event—Mahavir Katha 3.0—was successfully concluded with great reverence and enthusiasm at the capital’s prestigious venue, Bharat Mandapam. This event proved to be an inspiring endeavor to revitalize the divine messages of Lord Mahavir, dating back 2,625 years.

The special highlight of the program was the presence of the Jain saint Acharya Lokesh Muni, whose dignified presence imbued the entire atmosphere with spiritual energy. The responsibility of narrating the Katha (discourse) was undertaken by the renowned orator Rajiv Jain ‘CA’. His eloquent and soulful narration deeply connected the audience with the life, principles, and profound spirit of renunciation of Lord Mahavir. Thousands of devotees present at the event immersed themselves in this divine experience.

Addressing the gathering, Nominated Municipal Councilor and Director of the Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation, Manoj Kumar Jain, stated, “Lord Mahavir’s message of ‘Live and Let Live’ is even more relevant in today’s times. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, has also consistently championed this principle. India has played a leading role in resolving various global issues, and it is hoped that India will take positive initiatives to help resolve the current global tensions as well.”

He further added, “Lord Mahavir’s three fundamental principles—Ahimsa (Non-violence), Aparigraha (Non-possession), and Atmashuddhi (Self-purification)—serve as the very foundation of life. We must adhere to these principles to foster peace and harmony within society.” Manoj Jain congratulated the entire team—including Rajiv Jain (CA), Subhash Oswal Jain, Anil Kumar Jain (CA), Pradeep Jain, and Veena Jain—on the success of the event. He offered special commendation to Amisha Jain, the program’s anchor, and also lauded the contribution of Pradeep Jain, who imbued the atmosphere with a spirit of devotion through his melodious bhajans. The role played by the organization’s member, Satya Bhushan Jain, was also acknowledged as pivotal to the event’s success.

Mahavir Katha 3.0 emerged as far more than just a religious gathering; it served as a powerful platform for introspection, non-violence, and spiritual awakening. As the program drew to a close, all the devotees made this sacred occasion truly memorable by raising the resounding chant of “Jai Jinendra.”(SGP)

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