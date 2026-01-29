LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > India > 15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

The couple decided to stay with their pet dog, Sky in Dubai for the first month, before placing him in a boarding facility for the remaining period.

Indian couple's relocating with Pet dog (Photo: AI)
Indian couple's relocating with Pet dog (Photo: AI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 29, 2026 16:32:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

In a heart-warming video shared by the Instagram account of the dog @sky_themagicalboy, a couple Divya and John, revealed how they spent nearly ₹15 lakh to ensure their beloved pet, Sky, could travel with them. In the video, the couple shared that they were excited to move from Hyderabad to Australia until they discovered that direct import of pets from India to Australia is not permitted.

You Might Be Interested In

The couple showed how a human’s love for a pet dog is unconditional and can cross any boundary. Although relocating with their dog came at a huge financial cost, their decision kept their family together.

Inside the couple’s journey of relocating with their dog

The couple shared their story through an Instagram video, explaining that they were preparing to move from Hyderabad to Australia when they first learned about the regulations. Australia does not allow the direct import of pets from India.

You Might Be Interested In

“Why spend ₹15 lakh on a dog? Get a new one. We got an opportunity to move from India to Australia. We were all excited until we found out Australia does not allow direct import of dogs from India. Dogs from India must stay for six months in a rabies-free country. That costs around ₹14 to ₹16 lakh just to bring him from India to Australia, including six months in another country,” the couple said in the video.



Relocating with a dog from India to Australia

As per Australian regulations, dogs cannot be taken directly from India to Australia. If relocating with a pet, owners must spend at least six months in a rabies-free country. The couple decided to stay with Sky in Dubai for the first month, giving him time to adjust, before placing him in a boarding facility for the remaining period.

The entire process took around 190 days and involved extensive paperwork, veterinary tests, vaccinations, and quarantine fees. The couple continuously monitored Sky’s health, anxiously waiting for updates until he was declared fit to travel.

“Six months felt like forever. And then, finally, it was time. Sky came to us in Australia. All the waiting, the stress, the fear, and the sacrifices suddenly felt worth it. This journey might sound unreasonable to some people, but for us, it never was. Sky isn’t ‘just a dog.’ He is our child, and we would do it all over again for him,” the couple said.

Read more: Heartbreaking Viral Video: Loyal Dog Guards Frozen Bodies Of Teen Owners For 72 Hours Through Blizzard In Himachal Pradesh – Watch

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: dogIndia to AustraliaIndian couplerelocatingsky pet

RELATED News

‘Relaxing Injection’ Turned Deadly: Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage, Injects Lethal Drug in Telangana

‘On The Same Page,’ Says Shashi Tharoor After Meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Amid Huge Rift Row

What Is UGC Bill In India? New UGC Rules 2026, Regulations, Benefits and Penalties- Explained

Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother’s Trust Case

Kerala Viral Video: Muslim Woman Clad In An All-White Burqa Offers Namaz In Middle Of A Busy Road, Disrupts Traffic, Gets Detained

LATEST NEWS

Afghan Woman’s Viral Ordeal After Taliban Ban Bars Male Doctors, With No Female Medics Available As Crisis Against Women Deepens

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thrashes Elina Svitolina to Reach Fourth Straight Final At Melbourne Park

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

WATCH Video: Jose Mourinho’s Masterclass Helps Benfica Stun Real Madrid In Champions League, Orders Goalkeeper To…

Economic Survey 2026: Strong Exports, FDI, and Digital Investments Keep India’s External Sector Robust Amid Global Uncertainty

Was Arijit Singh Forced To Sing In Border 2, And Is This The Reason Behind His Abrupt Retirement From Playback Singing At 38? Here’s The Shocking Truth

What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

Who Is Mayur Patel? Kannada Actor and Bigg Boss Fame Lands in Trouble After Drunk-Driving Crash That Smashed Multiple Cars in Bengaluru

From IT to Fintech, India’s Services Sector In Spotlight As It Anchors Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: Economic Survey 2026

UGC NET December 2025 Result: When And How To Check Result, Download Scorecard On NTA Website – Step-By-Step Guide

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia
15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia
15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia
15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

QUICK LINKS