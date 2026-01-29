15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

In a heart-warming video shared by the Instagram account of the dog @sky_themagicalboy, a couple Divya and John, revealed how they spent nearly ₹15 lakh to ensure their beloved pet, Sky, could travel with them. In the video, the couple shared that they were excited to move from Hyderabad to Australia until they discovered that direct import of pets from India to Australia is not permitted.

The couple showed how a human’s love for a pet dog is unconditional and can cross any boundary. Although relocating with their dog came at a huge financial cost, their decision kept their family together.

Inside the couple’s journey of relocating with their dog

The couple shared their story through an Instagram video, explaining that they were preparing to move from Hyderabad to Australia when they first learned about the regulations. Australia does not allow the direct import of pets from India.

“Why spend ₹15 lakh on a dog? Get a new one. We got an opportunity to move from India to Australia. We were all excited until we found out Australia does not allow direct import of dogs from India. Dogs from India must stay for six months in a rabies-free country. That costs around ₹14 to ₹16 lakh just to bring him from India to Australia, including six months in another country,” the couple said in the video.







Relocating with a dog from India to Australia

As per Australian regulations, dogs cannot be taken directly from India to Australia. If relocating with a pet, owners must spend at least six months in a rabies-free country. The couple decided to stay with Sky in Dubai for the first month, giving him time to adjust, before placing him in a boarding facility for the remaining period.

The entire process took around 190 days and involved extensive paperwork, veterinary tests, vaccinations, and quarantine fees. The couple continuously monitored Sky’s health, anxiously waiting for updates until he was declared fit to travel.

“Six months felt like forever. And then, finally, it was time. Sky came to us in Australia. All the waiting, the stress, the fear, and the sacrifices suddenly felt worth it. This journey might sound unreasonable to some people, but for us, it never was. Sky isn’t ‘just a dog.’ He is our child, and we would do it all over again for him,” the couple said.

