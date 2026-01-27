LIVE TV
Heartbreaking Viral Video: Loyal Dog Guards Frozen Bodies Of Teen Owners For 72 Hours Through Blizzard In Himachal Pradesh – Watch

Two young cousins who went missing after visiting the Bharmani Mata Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district were found dead in deep snow after a massive search operation. The boys likely lost their way due to bad weather. Their pet dog survived and was found sitting beside the bodies, refusing to leave them. The incident has left locals shocked and emotional.

Pet dog refused to leave the body of owners even after they were frozen to death (Image: X)
Pet dog refused to leave the body of owners even after they were frozen to death (Image: X)

January 27, 2026

In the Kukru Kanda Hills of Bharmour, Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, a sad and moving story has come to light after a long search. Two young men who went missing last week were found dead in deep snow on January 26, 2026. The most heartbreaking part of the story is that their loyal dog stayed with them for days even after they died and was later rescued after about 72 hours. 

The victims were 19-year-old Vikas Rana from Malkota village and his 13-year-old cousin, Piyush Kumar from Gharer. The boys had left on January 23 to visit the Bharmani Mata Temple, a well-known religious spot high up in the hills. They wanted to take videos and enjoy the views.

The weather changed suddenly after they went to take videos on the upper side

Soon after they climbed higher, heavy snow and bad weather hit the area. They lost their way and disappeared. Their families could not contact them after a short phone call on the same day, and fear began to grow.

Local police, volunteers, villagers, NDRF, SDRF and mountaineering rescue teams began searching the treacherous, snow-covered forest above the temple. They used drones and even two Indian Army helicopters to search from above, but thick fog and deep snow made it extremely difficult.

Dog stayed through blizzard with the bodies

After three days of intense searching, on January 26, the rescue team finally found the boys’ bodies buried under deep snow in the remote hills. What they saw next shocked and touched many hearts. Piyush’s pet dog was sitting right beside his body, cold and weak, but still refusing to leave even after days without food or water. The dog had stayed beside both boys through blizzards and freezing nights. The dog didn’t let anyone near the owners body and started barking. 

Local leaders confirmed the news. Bharmour MLA Janak Raj said the bodies and the dog were brought down by helicopter and handed over to the grieving families. The pet was also returned to the boys’ relatives.

People across the region have been deeply moved by the dog’s loyalty, with many sharing their feelings and calling the scene “unbelievably emotional” and “a true sign of devotion.”

Similar Stories of Loyalty and Survival

This is not the only time animals have shown extreme loyalty in tragedy. In Colorado, USA, a dog stayed beside its owner’s body for more than 10 weeks after a hiking accident in freezing mountains, surviving until rescued and later reunited with the family.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:38 PM IST
